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Anthorpic’s Claude Sonnet 5.5 AI Model Launched With Performance and Cost Efficiency Upgrades

Claude Sonnet 5.5 is currently available on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 September 2026 15:23 IST
Anthorpic’s Claude Sonnet 5.5 AI Model Launched With Performance and Cost Efficiency Upgrades

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Claude Sonnet 5.5 outperforms Sonnet 5 on most benchmarks

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Highlights
  • Claude Sonnet 5.5 is claimed to be 30 percent faster
  • Claude Sonnet 5.5 is priced the same as the Claude Sonnet 5
  • Claude Sonnet 5.5 is claimed to do the same work with fewer tokens
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Claude Sonnet 5.5 has been launched as the successor to the Sonnet 5 AI model, Anthropic announced on Monday. The Dario Amodei-led AI giant claims that the new Claude Sonnet 5.5 AI model is faster and notably more cost-efficient than its predecessor. Moreover, the AI model is priced at the same rates for input and output tokens as Claude Sonnet 5. The latest AI model is also claimed to provide improvements in the cyber capabilities department and is being deployed with the same safeguards as the Opus 5.5 model. It is also claimed to deliver enhanced coding performance.

Claude Sonnet 5.5 Availability, Cost Efficiency and Capabilities

In a blog post, the US-based AI giant announced the launch of its latest Claude Sonnet 5.5. The new AI model is currently available via all major platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Developers can access the latest AI model via the Claude Platform. Claude Sonnet 5.5 costs the same as Sonnet 5 at $2 (about Rs. 192) per million input tokens, $10 (roughly Rs. 960) per million output tokens, $0.20 (about Rs. 20) per million tokens for cache reads, and $2.5 (roughly Rs. 240) per million tokens for cache writes.

Notably, Claude Sonnet 5.5 is also more affordable than Opus 5.5. While it costs the same as the Sonnet 5 model, Anthropic claims that it is significantly more cost-efficient. In its internal testing, the company found that Claude Sonnet 5.5 costs 30 percent less per task compared to its predecessor. At the same time, the new AI model is 30 percent faster at generating outputs than Sonnet. The company says it is Anthropic's fastest model yet.

Claude Sonnet 5.5 also delivers enhanced coding performance, along with improvements in various knowledge-work areas. On Terminal-Bench 4.0's Agentic Coding test, Sonnet 5.5 scored 70.6 percent, outperforming Sonnet 5 and Opus 5.5, which scored 10.3 percent and 66.4 percent, respectively. Similarly, on FrontierCode 1.1, the AI model outperformed its predecessor with a 46.2 percent score, bringing it closer to Opus 5.5 and OpenAI's GPT-6 Sol, which scored 54.4 percent and 49.3 percent, respectively.

Further, the AI giant says that Claude Sonnet 5.5 improved on or matched Sonnet 5 on “most measures” of alignment, resistance to misuse, and honesty in Anthropic's automated behavioral audit. Moreover, it is claimed to provide improvements in terms of cyber capabilities over Sonnet 5. Hence, the company is deploying Sonnet 5.5 with the same safeguards as Opus 5.5. It can detect and fix bugs in code.

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Further reading: Claude Sonnet 5 5, Anthropic, AI
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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