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Bitcoin Holds Near $84,000 as Rising Yields and Oil Weigh on Market

Bitcoin faces renewed pressure from geopolitical tensions and rising yields despite strong institutional buying.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 September 2026 13:17 IST
Bitcoin Holds Near $84,000 as Rising Yields and Oil Weigh on Market

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin trades lower as investors assess geopolitical and macroeconomic risks

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Highlights
  • US-Iran tensions push oil prices higher and weigh on risk appetite
  • Strategy and Strive add more than 2,700 BTC combined
  • Bitcoin faces $82,000 support and $85,000 resistance
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Bitcoin traded near Rs. 79.6 lakh on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market faced renewed pressure from rising US Treasury yields, higher oil prices, and geopolitical tensions, even as strong institutional demand continued to provide support. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 2.54 lakh, while major altcoins showed mixed momentum. Market participants said Bitcoin's recent pullback from its September high reflects renewed risk aversion and profit-taking rather than a broader trend reversal, with spot Bitcoin ETF inflows remaining strong. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded near $83,900 (roughly Rs. 80.6 lakh), and Ethereum was trading near $2,700 (roughly Rs. 2.6 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 0.3 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said Bitcoin has pulled back from its September 21 high of $86,600 (roughly Rs. 83.2 lakh) as renewed US-Iran tensions, oil prices and elevated Treasury yields weigh on risk appetite. However, institutional demand remains supportive, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $2.45 billion (roughly Rs. 23,545 crore) in net inflows last week.

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Major Altcoins Traded With Mixed Momentum on Tuesday

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $767 (roughly Rs. 73,600), while Solana (SOL) traded near $119 (roughly Rs. 11,400). XRP hovered around $1.50 (roughly Rs. 144), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded near $0.094 (roughly Rs. 8.6). 

Geopolitical Risks Keep Bitcoin Recovery Under Pressure

Highlighting the strength of institutional demand despite renewed geopolitical risks, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Crude prices above $100 (roughly Rs. 9,600) amid renewed US-Iran tensions are keeping risk appetite measured, but spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.45 billion (roughly Rs. 23,545 crore) in net inflows last week, their strongest run since October 2025, providing a meaningful counterweight.”

Pointing to renewed geopolitical pressure and corporate Bitcoin accumulation, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, said, “The pullback appears driven by risk aversion and profit-taking rather than a broader trend reversal. Still, downside risk is elevated, with Binance showing $4.35 billion (roughly Rs. 41,804 crore) in long positions below current prices versus $1.65 billion (roughly Rs. 15,857 crore) in shorts above. Corporate demand remains supportive, with Strategy adding 1,665 BTC and Strive 1,107 BTC. Markets now await US consumer confidence and job openings data, with October Fed hike odds at 64-70 percent.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's consolidation and the impact of elevated Treasury yields, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The broader crypto market is also seeing some cooling in large-cap altcoins. With the 10-year Treasury yield above 5.25 percent and key US inflation and employment data ahead, volatility could remain elevated. Investors should avoid chasing short-term moves and watch the 82,000-83,000 (roughly Rs. 78.80 lakh-Rs. 79.81 lakh) support zone closely. ETF flows remain constructive, but macro data and yields could drive the next major move.”

Overall, analysts said higher futures positioning, shifting rate expectations and upcoming US economic data could keep volatility elevated. Bitcoin's $82,000-$83,000 (roughly Rs. 78.8 lakh-Rs. 79.8 lakh) support zone remains important, while $84,000-$85,000 (roughly Rs. 80.7 lakh-Rs. 81.7 lakh) is the immediate resistance area.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Crypto markets, Crypto Prices, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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