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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+, Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Design Revealed in New Leak; Spotted in EPREL Database

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to feature dual rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 September 2026 14:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+, Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Design Revealed in New Leak; Spotted in EPREL Database

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Tab S12 series on October 7

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy Tab S12 series has once again appeared in leaks
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra battery life could reportedly decrease
  • Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is also expected to be larger than Plus variant
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12, Galaxy Tab S12+, and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra are likely to go official next month. Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date, but ahead of it, the Galaxy Tab S12 series has once again appeared in a leak. The latest leak offers a detailed look at the design of the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to feature two rear cameras, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ could arrive with a single rear camera. Meanwhile, the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) listing reportedly points to a possible reduction in battery life for the Ultra model compared with its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+, Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Design Leaked

Prominent tipster Evan Blass shared two short video clips on X, showing the design of the purported Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra from multiple angles. The video shows the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra with dual rear cameras. The Galaxy Tab S12+ has a single rear camera.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra appears to have narrower bezels and a notch at the top of the display. The Galaxy Tab S12+ appears to retain the notch-free screen. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is also expected to be larger and heavier than the Galaxy Tab S12+.

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Tab S12 series on October 7. The company has yet to officially confirm the launch details.

Meanwhile, as spotted by tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social), the  Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy S12 Ultra have surfaced on the EPREL database. The model number SM-X840 is said to be associated with the Galaxy Tab S12+, while model number SM-X946B is linked to the Galaxy S12 Ultra.

The listing suggests that the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra may deliver around six hours less battery life than its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Both models have an energy rating of "G" on the EU scale from A to G. The Galaxy Tab S12+ indicates an operating time per battery charge of 80 hours and 34 minutes. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra shows an operating time per battery charge of 88 hours and 54 minutes.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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