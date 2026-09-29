The Vivo V80 is set to be launched in India soon as the successor to the Vivo V70. In the days leading up to its launch, the brand has revealed several details about the upcoming smartphone, including its design, cameras, display, and battery specifications. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked the India price and storage configurations of the Vivo V80. It is expected to be introduced at a significantly higher price tag compared to its predecessor.

Vivo V80 India Price Leak

According to a post by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the Vivo V80 could be priced starting at Rs. 63,000 in India. The tipster claims that the smartphone will be available in three storage configurations.

EXCLUSIVE: vivo V80 Indian pricing 👀



8GB + 128GB: ₹63,000

8GB + 256GB: ₹70,000

8GB + 512GB: ₹80,000



📱 6.59" 1.5K 144Hz flat LTPS OLED

🧠 Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

💾 UFS 4.1 storage

📸 50MP OIS main + 8MP UW + 50MP 3x OIS telephoto

🤳 50MP selfie

🔋 7200mAh battery

⚡ 90W… pic.twitter.com/NkqLk26MDO — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 28, 2026

The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is expected to cost Rs. 63,000, while the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration may cost Rs. 70,000. The top-end variant of the handset, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is tipped to be priced at Rs. 80,000.

For comparison, the Vivo V70 was launched in India at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration, while its 12GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 49,999. In recent months, however, several price hikes have taken place. It currently retails for Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

If the leaked pricing of the Vivo V80 is accurate, the new model could represent a considerable increase over its predecessor

Vivo V80 Features, Specifications (Confirmed)

The Vivo V80 is confirmed to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, support for 1.07 billion colours, and a local peak brightness of 5,000 nits. For photography, it will be equipped with a Zeiss-branded camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel Night Telephoto camera, and a Zeiss wide-angle shooter.

The phone also gets a 50-megapixel Group Selfie camera with a 92-degree field of view and autofocus. The Vivo V80 will also be the first V-Series smartphone to ship with Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

The upcoming Vivo handset is confirmed to pack a 7,200mAh battery, which Vivo claims is the largest battery capacity seen on a V-Series smartphone so far. The company has rated it for up to 14 hours of continuous navigation and up to 39.5 hours of local video playback. It supports 90W FlashCharge.