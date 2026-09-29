HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G has launched in India as the latest addition to the company's Vibe series. The smartphone joins the HMD Vibe 2 5G, which was launched in the country in May this year, and brings several upgrades across the display, cameras and battery. It runs Android 16 out of the box and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The phone also features a 120Hz display, 5G connectivity and a large battery with wired fast charging.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G Price, Availability

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs. 17,999 in India. As part of a special launch offer, customers can buy the two variants for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively, for a limited time. The smartphone is available in Silver Mist, Aqua Green and Cosmic Purple colour options.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 16 out of the box and is set to receive two years of security updates.

For optics, the HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup housed in a raised, square-shaped module. The module features two large circular camera rings, with the 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor serving as the primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera positioned alongside it. A circular LED flash sits below the two cameras. The phone also has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G also comes with Indus AI by Sarvam, offering smart assistance across more than 22 Indian languages. The AI features can help with tasks such as drafting content, answering queries and planning, with the phone designed to provide assistance in regional languages. The smartphone also supports the Sanchar Saathi Safety app.

HMD's Vibe 2 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. It also supports 5G connectivity and comes with dual stereo speakers for audio playback. A 3.5mm headphone jack is included for wired audio support.