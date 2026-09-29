At its recent Made by Google event, the brand announced four new Pixel smartphones, the Pixel Tag and a new Pixel Watch. The brand did not mention an update to the Pixel Buds Pro 2, announced in 2024. However, Google promised a few updates for its Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a TWS earphones in the coming month. It's nearly the end of September, and Google has reportedly delivered these promised features via an update to its Pixel Buds app.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is rolling out a big update via its Pixel Buds companion app. Google promised these updates at its Pixel 11 series launch in August. The source claims an update with version number 1.0.981607934 is currently rolling out, bringing a new setting to the companion app. Upon updating the Pixel Buds app, the new setting appears as a card with a toggle switch to enable it.

Once updated, your Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a TWS earphones can respond to voice commands that control certain settings. The source claims users can now speak to Gemini directly to control settings like EQ presets, switch ANC modes, enable conversation detection, and adjust touch controls.

On your device, these new voice commands appear in the new Gemini overlay. Once you speak, the standard Gemini overlay appears, followed by a “Connecting to Pixel Buds” message, then comes a visual and verbal confirmation that the feature or control has changed.

The update is currently rolling out via the Google Play Store, so you can check there to see whether an update is available for your device. 9to5Google claims that the other three features promised at the Made by Google event have also arrived but will need a firmware update to function. This includes Dynamic ANC, which, according to Google, will adjust and compensate for subtle shifts in the ear seal to ensure effective active noise cancellation (ANC).

Also new is Pixel Watch Sleep sync, which will check with your Pixel Watch to know when you fall asleep and automatically pause music, disable calls and more. The Upgraded Live Translate feature has also arrived, letting users not only listen to live translated voice but also speak to someone in their language.