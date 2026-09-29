Amazon reportedly added the button to summon Alexa in the top right corner of the remote.
Amazon launched the Fire TV Stick 4K Select last year with 4K Ultra HD playback and HDR10+ support. Now, the tech giant is reportedly gearing up to launch a new Fire TV Stick 4K. Ahead of the official launch, marketing renders of the upcoming streaming device and its new remote have surfaced online, giving us an early look at the design. The new Fire TV Stick 4K may continue to connect directly to the TV's HDMI port.
WinFuture published alleged marketing images of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2026. The renders show that Amazon could give the streaming device and accompanying remote a more angular appearance. The remote appears to have a flatter upper section and a rounded lower portion. This gives a more boxy look than the previous-generation remote. The button arrangement has also reportedly been revised.
Dedicated shortcut buttons for streaming services are arranged in the lower section of the remote, while the Alexa button is now placed at the top right. The remote is also said to feature a backlit home button with an animated design.
The leaked renders show the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with a more rectangular, squared-off body. The basic form factor remains familiar, and the stick can be plugged directly into the host TV's HDMI port. It is reportedly more compact than previous models.
The launch timeline and specifications of the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K are currently under wraps. It is likely to run Fire OS, while Amazon's newer Fire TV Select uses the company's Vega OS platform.
Amazon launched its Fire TV Stick 4K Select in India in October last year for Rs. 5,499. It supports 4K Ultra HD streaming with HDR10+ and offers access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Zee5. It also includes Alexa voice functionality.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select runs on a quad-core processor and includes the Vega Operating System. It supports HDMI input with HDCP 2.2. standards.
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