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Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2026 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch

Amazon reportedly added the button to summon Alexa in the top right corner of the remote.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 September 2026 12:49 IST
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2026 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch

Amazon launched its Fire TV Stick 4K Select in India in October last year

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Highlights
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K design leaked
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is tipped to get a new squared-off design
  • The leaked remote features a backlit home button
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Amazon launched the Fire TV Stick 4K Select last year with 4K Ultra HD playback and HDR10+ support. Now, the tech giant is reportedly gearing up to launch a new Fire TV Stick 4K. Ahead of the official launch, marketing renders of the upcoming streaming device and its new remote have surfaced online, giving us an early look at the design. The new Fire TV Stick 4K may continue to connect directly to the TV's HDMI port.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K New Design Leaked

WinFuture published alleged marketing images of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2026. The renders show that Amazon could give the streaming device and accompanying remote a more angular appearance. The remote appears to have a flatter upper section and a rounded lower portion. This gives a more boxy look than the previous-generation remote. The button arrangement has also reportedly been revised.

Dedicated shortcut buttons for streaming services are arranged in the lower section of the remote, while the Alexa button is now placed at the top right. The remote is also said to feature a backlit home button with an animated design.

amazon fire tv stick 4k winfuture Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

 

The leaked renders show the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with a more rectangular, squared-off body. The basic form factor remains familiar, and the stick can be plugged directly into the host TV's HDMI port. It is reportedly more compact than previous models.

The launch timeline and specifications of the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K are currently under wraps. It is likely to run Fire OS, while Amazon's newer Fire TV Select uses the company's Vega OS platform.

Amazon launched its Fire TV Stick 4K Select in India in October last year for Rs. 5,499. It supports 4K Ultra HD streaming with HDR10+ and offers access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Zee5. It also includes Alexa voice functionality. 

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select runs on a quad-core processor and includes the Vega Operating System. It supports HDMI input with HDCP 2.2. standards.

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Further reading: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2026, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2026 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
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