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  • Lumio Aura 5 Launched in India With Dual 4.5 Inch Aluminium Woofers, 200W Peak Output: Price, Specifications

Lumio Aura 5 Launched in India With Dual 4.5-Inch Aluminium Woofers, 200W Peak Output: Price, Specifications

Lumio Aura 5 will go on sale in India via Amazon during the upcoming sale event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 September 2026 12:00 IST
Lumio Aura 5 Launched in India With Dual 4.5-Inch Aluminium Woofers, 200W Peak Output: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lumio

Lumio Aura 5 supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity

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Highlights
  • Lumio Aura 5 features silk dome tweeters
  • Lumio Aura 5 offers a 105dB sustained SPL
  • Lumio Aura 5 ships with a dedicated remote
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Lumio Aura 5 was launched in India on Tuesday, arriving as the tech firm's latest active bookshelf speakers. The new audio system is scheduled to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform in the middle of next month. Moreover, the Lumio Aura 5 is equipped with a dual aluminium woofer setup, paired with dual silk dome tweeters. The setup includes two components. It also ships with a dedicated remote, offering control for various settings. The Lumio Aura 5 also features DGS Audio Tuning for multiple listening modes. It also supports multiple input methods for wireless and wired connectivity.

Lumio Aura 5 Price in India, Availability

The price of the new Lumio Aura 5 in India is set at Rs. 24,999. However, the company is offering the speakers at an early bird price of Rs. 19,999. The tech firm says that there will be additional bank discounts available to customers to further reduce the effective price of the audio system.

Moreover, the Lumio Aura 5 is set to go on sale in the country on October 15 via Amazon. The speakers will also be part of the e-commerce giant's upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale.

Lumio Aura 5 Specifications, Features

The Lumio Aura 5 is the tech firm's new active bookshelf high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) speakers. The speakers feature DGS Audio Tuning for Studio, Cinema, and Groove audio modes. The Lumio Aura 5 is equipped with a dual 4.5-inch aluminium woofer setup, along with a dual 1-inch silk dome tweeter setup. The Hi-Fi speaker is claimed to deliver a peak audio output of up to 200W and a sustained output of up to 100W.

Further, the tech firm claims that the Lumio Aura 5 will provide a sustained Sound Pressure Level (SPL) of 105dB at 1m. It also offers a frequency range of 35Hz to 20,000Hz. Moreover, the Hi-Fi speakers deliver lossless audio of up to 24-bit / 48kHz, the company said. For connectivity, it features HDMI ARC, a USB port for PC and playback, Optical, Coaxial, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Lumio Aura 5 also ships with the tech firm's Minion OLED remote, included in the box, which offers Bluetooth connectivity. Lumio also plans to release a dedicated app for Android and iOS devices. The company is offering a one-year comprehensive warranty for the speakers and a six-month warranty for the Minion OLED remote, along with home service.

Lumio Aura 5

Lumio Aura 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Home Audio
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Configuration Stereo (2 Channel)
Power Output Up to 200W
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Further reading: Lumio Aura 5, Lumio, Lumio Aura 5 Price in India, Lumio Aura 5 Launch, Lumio Aura 5 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Lumio Aura 5 Launched in India With Dual 4.5-Inch Aluminium Woofers, 200W Peak Output: Price, Specifications
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