OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Tipped to Get a Significantly Larger Battery Than Its Predecessor

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to support 100W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2024 19:14 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery unit

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro battery details leak online
  • It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro might have a dual-cell battery setup
OnePlus usually launches Ace Pro series phones exclusively in China and the company is expected to announce its OnePlus Ace 3 Pro soon as an upgrade over the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The next Ace series phone is yet to get an official release date, but ahead of it, a Chinese tipster has leaked its battery and charging capabilities. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to be armed by a massive battery. It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro may have a bigger battery

Tipster Digitial Chat Station on Weibo posted that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be equipped with a 6,100mAh battery and 100W fast charging support. The battery capacity would be massive if true and will mark a 1,100mAh bump from the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's 5,000mAh battery unit.

Previously, the tipster claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro would have a dual-cell battery setup, with each cell having a capacity of 2,970mAh and a combined value of 5,940mAh. The total value could be 6,100mAh.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to come with a curved edge screen with a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. It is said to get a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution 8T LTPO screen and is rumoured to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The handset is tipped to feature a metal middle frame and a glass body.

OnePlus could include a triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It is tipped to pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to launch in the third quarter of this year. It will come with upgrades over the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro that debuted in August last year in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

 

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Google’s Magic Editor Reportedly Available on Samsung Phones; Magic Eraser, More Become Free-to-Use

