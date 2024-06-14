Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Build AI Capabilities to Make Alexa Smarter

Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Build AI Capabilities to Make Alexa Smarter

Amazon showed a tech demo of a more conversational Alexa that could understand contextual cues last year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2024 17:34 IST
Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Build AI Capabilities to Make Alexa Smarter

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Brandon Romanchuk

It is said that Alexa’s existing capabilities are also a big hurdle in developing an advanced version

Highlights
  • Reportedly, Amazon’s knowledge silos have prevented Alexa’s advancement
  • A former employee said cross-team coordination was low at Amazon
  • Notably, Apple announced its AI-powered Siri at the WWDC 2024
Advertisement

Amazon introduced its voice-first virtual assistant Alexa to the world in November 2014. The technology's name is said to be inspired by Star Trek's computer system onboard the Starship Empire and underscored CEO Jeff Bezos' ambition of creating a conversational and intelligent assistant. However, a report claims that despite a tech demo last year showing a contextually aware Alexa, it is nowhere close to being integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) to be smarter. A former Amazon employee who was working on Alexa AI has also highlighted knowledge silos and fragmented organisation structures being detrimental to Alexa's advancement.

Former Amazon employee highlights issues with improving Alexa

In a long post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mihail Eric, who worked as Amazon's Senior Machine Learning Scientist at Alexa AI between 2019 and 2021, shared his experience of working in the company and the challenges he faced. He also explained why Alexa was a project doomed for failure.

Highlighting the “bad technical process” in the company, Eric said the company had a very fragmented organisational structure, which meant getting data to conduct training for large language models (LLM). “It would take weeks to get access to any internal data for analysis or experiments. Data was poorly annotated. Documentation was either nonexistent or stale,” he added.

He also said that different teams were working on identical issues, which created an atmosphere of internal competition which was not productive. Further, he found managers were not interested in collaborating on projects that did not reward them.

In the post, Eric shared several instances where the organisation structure and policies came in the way of developing “an Amazon ChatGPT (well before ChatGPT was released).”

Amazon employees reportedly highlight Alexa's struggles

Fortune published a long report where it cited more than a dozen unnamed Amazon employees to highlight the issues the company is facing in integrating AI capabilities into the virtual assistant. One particular issue that surfaced was that Alexa's current capabilities make it harder to integrate a modern tech stack.

Reportedly, Alexa is trained to respond in “utterances”, which essentially means that it was created to respond to a user command and announce that it was running the requested command (or that it could not understand the user). As a result, Alexa was not programmed for back-and-forth conversation.

The publication cited a former Amazon machine learning scientist, who explained that the model also resulted in Amazon customers learning a more efficient way of communicating with the virtual assistant, which was to give a short prompt for the action. This created another problem. Despite having hundreds of millions of users who actively speak with Alexa on a daily basis, the data is suited for utterance training and not conversations. This has reportedly created a big data gap in the organisation.

Further, the report claims that Alexa is a cost centre for Amazon, and the company loses billions each year as the technology cannot be monetised yet. Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has an AI assistant dubbed Amazon Q which is offered to specific enterprises as an add-on and generates money. Over the years, the Amazon Q division has seen more investments and even integration with Anthropic's Claude AI model. However, Alexa's AI team was not given access to Claude due to data privacy concerns.

When Fortune reached out to Amazon, a spokesperson reportedly denied the claims and said these details provided by employees were dated and did not reflect the division's current state of LLM development. While that may be true, the more conversational Alexa seen at the tech demo last year is yet to be released to the public by the tech giant.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa, AI, Artificial intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on June 18; Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Build AI Capabilities to Make Alexa Smarter
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40 5G India Launch Date Announced: Check Design, Key Features
  2. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  3. Luma AI's Dream Machine Will Let You Generate AI Videos for Free
  4. Realme Buds Air 6 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE With 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Screen Launched
  6. How WhatsApp Is Improving Video Calling Across Its Mobile and Desktop Apps
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Tipped to Have the Same Battery as Its Predecessor
  8. Motorola Razr 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Here's When It Will Arrive
#Latest Stories
  1. LinkedIn Introduces New AI-Powered Features to Assist Professionals in Job Search
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  3. iOS 18’s Control Centre Revamp Brings a Quicker Way to Shut Down Your iPhone
  4. Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Build AI Capabilities to Make Alexa Smarter
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on June 18; Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Wallet to Offer Flight, Movie, Other Ticket Booking Services in India in Partnership with Paytm
  7. Realme Buds Air 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 40-Hours of Total Battery Life to Launch in India on June 20
  8. Solana Bond Blockchain Customer Loyalty Platform Unveiled by Solana Labs
  9. Yahoo News App Gets an AI-Powered Revamp, Integrates Artifact’s Technology for Personalised News Discovery
  10. Elden Ring Has Sold 25 Million Copies Worldwide, Developer FromSoftware Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »