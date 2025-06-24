Lenovo Chromebook Plus was launched on Monday as the first Chromebook to be powered by a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor. It offers support for on-device and cloud based AI features from Google. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus sports a 14-inch OLED screen and a 5-megapixel webcam, and it is equipped with four speakers along with Dolby Atmos. The laptop also offers support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and is claimed to offer up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo Chromebook Plus Price, Availability

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus is priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 64,400) and the laptop is currently available in the US in Lunar Grey and Seashell colourways, via the company's website or Best Buy. The company has yet to announce plans to launch the Chromebook in other markets, including India.

Lenovo Chromebook Plus Specifications, Features

While the Lenovo Chromebook Plus runs on Google's ChromeOS operating system, it is one of the first Chromebooks to arrive with support for Google's new AI features. It runs on a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 processor, along with an Arm Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU and MediaTek NPU 890.

The Chromebook delivers up to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for on-device AI tasks and lets users access features like Smart grouping (for tabs), image editing, Select to search with Lens, and Help Me Read.

Lenovo Chromebook Plus

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The new Chromebook Plus sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) OLED screen with up to 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. The laptop is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Lenovo has equipped its latest Chromebook with a 5-megapixel webcam with two microphones and a physical shutter. It also has four 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus packs a 60Wh battery with support for fast charging using a 65W Rapid Charge adapter. The company claims that it can offer up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. It measures 314.4×219.1×15.8mm and weighs 1.17kg.

