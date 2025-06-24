Technology News
Lenovo Chromebook Plus With MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910, Google AI Features and Dolby Atmos Launched

Lenovo says the Chromebook Plus offers up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 June 2025 21:09 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Chromebook Plus is available in Lunar Grey and Seashell colourways

  • Lenovo Chromebook Plus offers support for on-device AI features
  • The Chromebook packs a 60Wh battery that supports 65W charging
  • The Lenovo Chromebook Plus is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM
Lenovo Chromebook Plus was launched on Monday as the first Chromebook to be powered by a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor. It offers support for on-device and cloud based AI features from Google. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus sports a 14-inch OLED screen and a 5-megapixel webcam, and it is equipped with four speakers along with Dolby Atmos. The laptop also offers support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and is claimed to offer up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo Chromebook Plus Price, Availability

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus is priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 64,400) and the laptop is currently available in the US in Lunar Grey and Seashell colourways, via the company's website or Best Buy. The company has yet to announce plans to launch the Chromebook in other markets, including India.

Lenovo Chromebook Plus Specifications, Features

While the Lenovo Chromebook Plus runs on Google's ChromeOS operating system, it is one of the first Chromebooks to arrive with support for Google's new AI features. It runs on a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 processor, along with an Arm Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU and MediaTek NPU 890.

The Chromebook delivers up to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for on-device AI tasks and lets users access features like Smart grouping (for tabs), image editing, Select to search with Lens, and Help Me Read.

chromebook plus lenovo inline Lenovo Chromebook Plus

Lenovo Chromebook Plus
Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

The new Chromebook Plus sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) OLED screen with up to 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. The laptop is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Lenovo has equipped its latest Chromebook with a 5-megapixel webcam with two microphones and a physical shutter. It also has four 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus packs a 60Wh battery with support for fast charging using a 65W Rapid Charge adapter. The company claims that it can offer up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. It measures 314.4×219.1×15.8mm and weighs 1.17kg.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910
RAM 16GB
SSD 256GB
Graphics Arm Immortalis-G925 MC11
Weight 1.17 kg
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Chromebook Plus, Lenovo Chromebook Plus Price, Lenovo Chromebook Plus Specifications, Lenovo Chromebook Plus Features, Chromebooks, Lenovo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
