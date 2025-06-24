Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Earth Gets Upgraded With Historical Street View Imagery, AI Driven Insights to Arrive Soon

Google Earth Gets Upgraded With Historical Street View Imagery, AI-Driven Insights to Arrive Soon

The historical Street View imagery feature is being added on the occasion of Google Earth’s 20th anniversary.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2025 20:09 IST
Google Earth Gets Upgraded With Historical Street View Imagery, AI-Driven Insights to Arrive Soon

Photo Credit: Google

AI-driven insights in Google Earth will be powered by Gemini

Highlights
  • The feature was rolled out to Google Maps last year
  • It lets users view images of a neighbourhood across different years
  • Google Earth Pro users are also getting AI-driven insights
Advertisement

Google Earth is getting a new feature on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. The 3D interactive map and globe application completed its 20th anniversary on June 10, and to mark the occasion, the Mountain View-based tech giant is adding the historical Street View imagery feature. The feature was first added to Maps last year, and now it is also being expanded to Google Earth. With this, users will be able to see images of a neighbourhood across different years.

Google Earth Completes 20 Years

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the new feature for Google Earth and said, “Today, we're celebrating this milestone birthday by bringing historical Street View imagery to Google Earth.” With this feature, users can view different areas of the planet as they looked in different years. The feature supports a bird's eye view as well as street view.

Notably, the feature was first introduced in Google Maps in September 2024. It allows users to explore the evolving geography of a particular place using the company's library of satellite and aerial images. The Maps version of the feature lets users go as far as 80 years in the past. This feature also trended on social media as users tried to revisit their childhood homes.

Apart from the novelty, Google claims that the feature will also help general users and experts in understanding how forests, lakes, and other geographies are affected by the changing climate and human intervention.

Historical Street View imagery on Maps also offered a Timelapse mode that shows a slideshow of a location's changes over a period of time. This feature is said to be an interactive experience built from millions of satellite images.

Google is also introducing Gemini-powered AI-driven insights for Google Earth Pro users. This feature will let users ask information about geographies such as the Earth's total tree canopy coverage, and more. The company will let users ask natural language queries and get answers from Google Earth's data. This feature will be added in the coming weeks, the tech giant said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Earth, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Design Teased; to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,165mAh Battery

Related Stories

Google Earth Gets Upgraded With Historical Street View Imagery, AI-Driven Insights to Arrive Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Dates Announced: Check Upcoming Discounts
  5. Cleaner (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. JBL Tune Beam 2 Review: Punchy Sound Meets Powerful ANC
  7. Google Earth Will Now Let You See Historical Street View of Your Area
  8. Cyberpunk 2077's Update 2.3 Has Been Delayed
  9. Tecno Spark Go 2 With Free Link App Support Launched in India: See Price
  10. Vivo T4 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Chromebook Plus With MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910, Google AI Features and Dolby Atmos Launched
  2. Google Earth Gets Upgraded With Historical Street View Imagery, AI-Driven Insights to Arrive Soon
  3. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Design Teased; to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,165mAh Battery
  4. CD Projekt Red Delays Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3, Says Patch Will Similar in Scope to Previous One
  5. Oppo Pad SE India Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Launch Alongside Reno 14 Series
  6. UK May Compel Google to Change Search Rankings, Offer Alternatives
  7. Samsung Opens Pre-Reservations for Upcoming Galaxy Z Foldables in India
  8. Asus ROG Strix G16, TUF Gaming F16 Refreshed with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPUs: Price, Specifications
  9. Poco F7 5G With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 7,550mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Expands AI Mode in Search to India, Adds Support for Voice and Image Inputs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »