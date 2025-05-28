Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Reports Rs. 1.31 Lakh Crore Revenue in Q1 2025, Beats Rs. 1.2 Lakh Crore Mark Again

Xiaomi Reports Rs. 1.31 Lakh Crore Revenue in Q1 2025, Beats Rs. 1.2 Lakh Crore Mark Again

Xiaomi said its adjusted net profit in Q1 2025 crossed Rs. 12,600 crore for the first time.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 19:17 IST
Xiaomi Reports Rs. 1.31 Lakh Crore Revenue in Q1 2025, Beats Rs. 1.2 Lakh Crore Mark Again

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi said its premiumisation strategy gained traction across all categories

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s quarterly revenue marks a growth of 47.4 percent YoY
  • Its smartphone revenue grew by 8.9 percent YoY to Rs. 59,961 crore
  • Xiaomi’s R&D expenses in Q1 2025 reached Rs. 7,940 crore
Advertisement

Xiaomi released its financial results for the first quarter of the current year on Wednesday, reporting an unaudited consolidated revenue of Rs. 1.31 lakh crore for the January–March period. This marks the second consecutive quarter in which the company has surpassed the Rs. 1.2 lakh crore milestone. Compared to the same quarter in the previous year, the tech giant claimed to have reached a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 47.4 percent. Xiaomi also claimed that its adjusted net profit reached Rs. 12,680 crore for the first time, marking a YoY growth of 64.5 percent.

Xiaomi Credits Premiumisation Strategy for Strong Revenue Numbers

In a press release, the Chinese tech giant posted positive revenue numbers across all its business divisions in Q1 2025. Crediting its premiumisation strategy, which refers to the company's efforts to shift the product portfolio from budget offerings to a higher-margin, premium devices, Xiaomi said the newly launched products have seen a strong reception from consumers.

During this period, the company claimed its smartphone revenue grew by 8.9 percent YoY, reaching Rs. 59,961 crore. Most notable here is the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which was launched in February, and witnessed sales growth by 90 percent compared to its predecessor during the same period, last year. Overall, the tech giant said that it pushed the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones to Rs. 14,372 in Q1 2025, marking a record high.

On the other hand, its Internet-of-things (IoT) and smart home devices were also said to grow by 58.7 percent compared to the same quarter in the preceding year, reaching Rs. 38,276 crore. Xiaomi's hero products in this category were its washing machine and refrigerator. The company's Electric Vehicle (EV), artificial intelligence (AI), and other new initiatives also brought in Rs. 22,041 crore in revenue, with a big highlight being the Xiaomi SU7 Series vehicles, which marked a total shipment of 75,869 units.

Xiaomi mentioned in the press release that its global smartphone shipments in the given quarter was 4.18 crore units, marking continued YoY growth for seven consecutive quarters. Citing data from Canalys (now part of Omdia), the company claimed that it maintained its position among the top 3 brands in terms of smartphone shipments for the nineteenth consecutive quarter, noting a market share of 14.1 percent.

Coming to the company's IoT and smart home segment, Xiaomi claimed that its air conditioner shipments exceeded 11 lakh units, marking a significant 65 percent YoY growth. Its refrigerator and washing machine shipments also registered 8.8 lakh units and 7.4 lakh units, respectively.

The company also claimed that its global tablet shipments grew by 56.1 percent YoY, but actual shipment numbers were not shared. Additionally, the total number of users with five or more devices connected to its AIoT platform (excluding smartphones, tablets, and laptops) reached 1.93 crore, with a 26.5 percent YoY growth, Xiaomi said. Further, the tech giant claimed that the monthly active users of its Mi Home App and AI Assistant grew to 10.64 crore (19.5 percent YoY increase) and 14.67 crore (17.5 percent YoY growth), respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Use Inkjet Printing to Enable Thinner Lens Modules: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi Reports Rs. 1.31 Lakh Crore Revenue in Q1 2025, Beats Rs. 1.2 Lakh Crore Mark Again
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Air Battery Specifications, Weight and Other Details Leaked
  2. Motorola Razr 60 With 3.6-Inch pOLED Cover Display Launched in India
  3. CMF Phone 2 Pro Review: A Perfect Blend of Style and Speed
  4. Nothing Phone 3 Design Teaser Shows Textured Button
  5. Motorola Edge 2025 Goes Official With New AI Key: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Opera Neon Agentic Browser Unveiled, Uses AI Agents to Plan Trips and Build Websites
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Spotted on Geekbench Again; Key Specifications Listed
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Design Officially Teased; Appears With Textured Button
  4. Xiaomi Reports Rs. 1.31 Lakh Crore Revenue in Q1 2025, Beats Rs. 1.2 Lakh Crore Mark Again
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Use Inkjet Printing to Enable Thinner Lens Modules: Report
  6. iOS 19 to Reportedly Enable Easy eSIM Transfers from iPhone to Android
  7. Airtel Adds Extra Data to its 10-Day Postpaid International Roaming Pack in India
  8. Anthropic’s Claude AI Chatbot Gets Voice Mode Feature, Offers Real-Time Two-Way Conversations
  9. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Renders Surface Online, Corroborate Recent Design Leaks
  10. iPhone 17 Air to Launch With Silicon-Carbon Battery and Aluminium Frame, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »