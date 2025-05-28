Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Use Inkjet Printing to Enable Thinner Lens Modules: Report

Samsung will reportedly use matte ink between the rib surfaces of the lens through the inkjet printing process.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 19:10 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge measures 5.8mm in thickness

Highlights
  • Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this month
  • OEMs are actively looking to unveil handsets with slim design
  • Samsung is likely to implement a new lens production method
Samsung Galaxy S25 series was unveiled in January this year, and the company recently jumped into the slim smartphone bandwagon with the Galaxy S25 Edge. Apple is also expected to enter the slim handset space later this year with the iPhone 17 Air. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung is planning to slim down the camera modules in next year's Galaxy S26 series. The company is likely to implement a new lens production method to make the camera modules of the next Galaxy S series phones thinner.

Samsung Aims to Slim Down Galaxy S26 Camera Modules

As per a report by Korean publication The Elec, Samsung is working to reduce the thickness of the lens modules of the Galaxy S26 series smartphones using a new "inkjet printing" process. Camera modules on current phones have films between lenses to prevent light reflection (flare) and light overlapping (ghosting). Instead of using films, Samsung's Electro-Mechanics division will reportedly use matte ink between the rib surfaces of the lens through inkjet printing process.

Applying matte ink is reportedly more beneficial than attaching film in minimising the distance between lenses. This method is said to reduce the thickness of the lens module. Samsung Electro-Mechanics reportedly applied for a patent in 2018 for this technology.

The camera island is usually the thickest part of a flagship phone. Therefore, reducing its size is likely to reduce the overall thickness of the phone, offering a sleeker look. Samsung is said to use the new process first for the cameras of the Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to include vanilla Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this month, emphasising the slim design. The handset measures 5.8mm in thickness and weighs 163 grams.

Besides Samsung, other smartphone brands are actively looking to unveil handsets which are significantly thinner than the average flagship handsets of today. Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 17 Air in September this year with slimmed-down form factors. The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is also expected to land soon with a 5.95mm profile. It is said to launch as the world's slimmest curved display phone.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PS Plus Monthly Games for June, Bonus Game Catalog Titles Announced: NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark and More

