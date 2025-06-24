Technology News
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Design Teased; to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,165mAh Battery

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is confirmed to feature a 4.01-inch cover screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2025 19:58 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will feature a metal midframe

Highlights
  • Xiaomi will introduce the Mix Flip 2 in China on June 26
  • It was spotted on Geekbench website with model number 2505APX7BC
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is shown in four colour options
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is all set to launch later this week as a follow-up to last year's Xiaomi Mix Flip. Ahead of the formal reveal, Xiaomi has posted new teasers on social media, revealing the design and specifications of its upcoming clamshell foldable. The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is confirmed to feature a 4.01-inch cover screen and a 6.86-inch inner display. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and pack a 5,165mAh battery. The Mix Flip 2 has also been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site.

Xiaomi's latest Weibo teasers for the Mix Flip 2 confirm that it will come in at least four colour options — black, gold, green, and purple. The marketing names of these shades are yet to be revealed. The design language of the phone is similar to its predecessor. It is teased to feature a 4.01-inch cover display with 3,200 nits peak brightness. Xiaomi claims that more than 500 apps will work on the cover screen. It will come with a 6.86-inch main display as well.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is teased to house a 5,165mAh battery with 50W wireless charging, which would be an upgrade over Mix Flip's 4,780mAh battery. The foldable is confirmed to feature a metal midframe.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is teased to feature a new hinge, that is claimed to withstand more than 2,00,000 folds. It will measure 7.57mm in thickness in the folded state and weigh 199 grams. For optics, the phone will have a Leica-branded dual rear camera unit.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Listed on Geekbench

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 was listed on Geekbench with model number 2505APX7BC. As per the listing, the phone runs on the Android 15 operating system and has 10.86GB of RAM. It seems to have scored 3,099 points in single-core tests and 9,583 points in multi-core testing.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is listed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The octa-core processor has six cores capped at 3.53GHz and two CPU cores capped at 4.32GHz.

Xiaomi will introduce the Mix Flip 2 in China on June 26. The Redmi K80 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro, Redmi K Pad, and Xiaomi YU7 are also confirmed to be announced during the same launch event.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Specifications, Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi
CD Projekt Red Delays Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3, Says Patch Will Similar in Scope to Previous One

