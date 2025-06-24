Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will kick off next month, the e-commerce giant announced on Tuesday. The upcoming annual sale event will bring discounts on several smartphones, laptops, tablets, wireless headphones, smart TVs, and other home appliances. Customers can also take advantage of exclusive bank offers during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, as these can lower the cost of their purchases by an additional 10 percent. The company has already begin to tease some of the deals during its upcoming Prime Day 2025 sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Dates, Bank Discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will begin on July 12 in India at 12am IST, and the sale event will end on July 14 at 11:59pm IST. The three-day shopping event will be exclusive to all Amazon Prime members, which means that customers must have a subscription in order to access the deals on the platform.

When the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale starts, customers can use SBI and ICICI Bank cards to complete their transactions in order to get an additional 10 percent instant discount on various products during the upcoming sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Deals, Offers (Expected)

The e-commerce platform has revealed some of the products that will be available at discounted prices during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. Customers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the OnePlus 13s, and the iQOO Neo 10 at discounted prices during the upcoming sale. The Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will also be sold at lower prices.

Similarlty, Asus Vivobook laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and other laptops and tablets from companies like HP and Samsung can be purchased at discounted prices when the Prime Day 2025 sale begins on July 12. Another device that will go on sale at a lower price is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE), according to the company's website.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.