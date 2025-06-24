Technology News
English Edition
CD Projekt Red Delays Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3, Says Patch Will Similar in Scope to Previous One

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 was planned to roll out on June 26.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 June 2025 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 was launched on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 rolled out in December 2024
  • The game's next patch will be similar in scope to Update 2.2
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 does not have a release date
CD Projekt Red has delayed the next update for Cyberpunk 2077 indefinitely and said it needs more time to ensure it is “happy with it”. Update 2.3, which was announced earlier this month when the RPG launched on Nintendo Switch 2, was supposed to roll out on June 26. CD Projekt Red has not shared details about the contents of the patch, but in its latest update, the studio said it would be similar in scope to the preceding Update 2.2, which added character customisations, photo mode features and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 Delayed

The developer confirmed the delay in a post on X Monday, but didn't share a new release date for the update.

“We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we'll need some more time to make sure we're happy with it — we're aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2. We'll update you further as soon as we can!,” the developer said.

CD Projekt Red had not shared details about the update when it was announced earlier this month, but now it seems Update 2.3 will be a sizable one.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 was released in December 2024 across PC and consoles. The update added new customisation options for the player character V and in-game vehicles. It also included an overhauled photo mode and new interactions with Johnny Silverhand.

Update 2.3 was announced at the REDstreams livestream for the Cyberpunk 2077's Nintendo Switch 2 launch on June 5. Pawel Sasko, associate game director at CD Projekt Red, said he was personally working on the update.

Cyberpunk 2077 was available as a launch title on the Switch 2. According to data from market analysts, the game was the best-selling third-party title on Switch 2 during the new console's launch period, beating sales of The Witcher 3 on the Switch 1.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
