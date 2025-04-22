Zoom launched several new enterprise-focused features last week, expanding its agentic tools. The San Jose-based communications technology company is introducing several AI agents across the Zoom Workplace, including Custom AI Companion, Zoom Tasks, and more. Additionally, the company is also rolling out multiple new features for its existing products, such as Zoom Phone, Whiteboard, and Zoom CX. The new features arrive a month after Zoom unveiled its agentic strategy and revealed the roadmap for the features arriving in the coming months.

Zoom Introduces New Agentic Features for Enterprises

In a press release, the company announced the launch of agentic tools such as the Custom AI Companion, Voice Recorder, Tasks, and Custom Avatars. Apart from this, it is also introducing new features for Zoom Meetings, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Whiteboard, Zoom Revenue Accelerator, and more.

Zoom Tasks is a new feature being added to the AI Companion. It can detect, manage, and complete tasks across Zoom Workplace. It can automatically generate tasks from Zoom Team Chat, Mail, or Docs, and convert them into actionable tasks that users can do themselves or delegate to the AI Companion.

Zoom Tasks

Photo Credit: Zoom

Tasks can also provide insights and recommend next steps. Additionally, the feature utilises the centralised task management tab to help the entire team keep track of its actions. Zoom Tasks is now available with Zoom Workplace plans. The AI Companion capabilities are only available to paid users.

Custom AI Companion Features and Pricing

Custom AI Companion is also rolling out for enterprises. It is an AI agent that is powered by Zoom AI Studio. Essentially a customised version of the AI Companion, it can connect to integrated third-party AI agents to carry out a wide set of tasks. The company says the agent will support Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Google's Agent to Agent Protocol to seamlessly connect to external tools.

Apart from that, the Custom AI Companion can also be connected to enterprise data via the new “Bring Your Own Index (BYOI)” feature. Zoom says the tool can be integrated with data sources such as project management tools, cloud storage, email accounts, and customer databases.

Custom AI Companion will also offer the Custom Avatars for Zoom Clips feature. It can be used to create an AI-generated clip. The clip will contain an avatar in the user's likeness, which will speak a script shared by the user. Zoom says such clips can be used for employee orientation, project briefs, and more. The company is also adding several safeguards to ensure the tool is not used to generate offensive or harmful clips.

Currently, Custom Avatars are available as a part of the Custom AI Companion add-on, but in May, the company plans to release it as a separate product. The Custom AI Companion add-on is available for $12 (roughly Rs. 1,020) per user per month.

Other Notable Features

A new Voice Recorder feature in AI Companion can transcribe, summarise, and capture action items from Zoom Meetings or Zoom Phone calls, eliminating the need for note-taking while interacting with others. It will be rolled out later this month in the mobile app, and the company plans to bring it to Rooms later this year.

Zoom Team Chat is also expanding its multilingual support. The company is using a native small language model (SLM) to provide improved translations from eight languages, including German, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Portuguese-Brazilian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese (to English).

The platform is also adding a new capability that will let participants mention people who are not in a chat or channel and share their contact information without adding them. AI Companion can also schedule meetings with multiple participants, and the chatbot will find the best times for all invitees by pulling data from across the platform. It will then suggest the scheduling options, and the user can either accept or make changes to it.

Once the schedule has been fixed, the AI Companion will set up a Zoom meeting, add it to the participants' calendars, and generate suggested meeting topics and agendas. During meetings, users can also create private group chats, either with a single participant or with a specific subset. Users will be able to add a custom name to the groups.

The company is also adding agentic features to the Zoom Revenue Accelerator. The agent can run on admin-configured sales methodologies, and admins can deploy custom frameworks to ensure repeatable approach based on what works for an organisation. Zoom claims the new feature uses large language models (LLMs) to analyse sales conversations to surface key customer insights.

Further, a deal explorer feature in Zoom Revenue Accelerator will allow users to surface sales insights via natural language prompts. The tool can analyse information across customers' entire opportunity cycle, and present the information. Citing an example, the company said sales professionals can ask queries such as “What are the next steps for this opportunity?” or “Has pricing been discussed?” and the AI will provide a contextual answer.