Circle is planning to launch an international payments network that will allow large corporations to complete settlements via stablecoins. The issuer of the USDC stablecoin released a whitepaper this week detailing possible ways in which stablecoins can upgrade the global payment systems. This system is dubbed the Circle Payments Network (CPN). It has been designed to function as a protocol layer within a digital settlement system with support for stablecoins like USDC, EURC, and more in the future.

With the CPN, Circle aims to offer a cross-border payment solution that is cost effective, swift, compliant, and transparent. It could be of significant help to global suppliers, small merchants, content creators, and remittance recipients.

“CPN is transparent, secure, scalable infrastructure for financial institutions. Circle has built a rigorous governance framework for CPN that requires participating financial institutions to meet global Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) standards, along with economic sanctions requirements,” the US-based company said in its whitepaper.

The system will offer billing services, credit services, compliance services, risk and fraud services, as well as liquidity services.

For institutional payments, the network will introduce forex settlements, treasury services, government payouts, and DeFi services. Whereas for consumer payments, the network will entail micropayments, remittances, e-commerce, and subscription services.

The network will support multi-chain infrastructures and will enable companies to process salary payments around the globe instantly, at low costs.

“Crucially, CPN serves as the foundation for an ecosystem that eliminates many of the technical complexities and operational hurdles that have slowed mainstream stablecoin adoption to date, including the need for businesses to custody their own stablecoins,” the company noted.

Circle intends to add AI capabilities to the CPN in the future to automate financial settlements.

This development comes at a time when Circle is planning to launch its IPO in the US. If approved, Circle's stocks will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “CRCL”.