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iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Confirmed to Launch With a Custom MediaTek Chipset With New 'Monster' Super Core Engine

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is currently available for pre-order via the Vivo China online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2026 17:54 IST
iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Confirmed to Launch With a Custom MediaTek Chipset With New 'Monster' Super Core Engine

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will sport a metal frame

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Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be offered in three shades
  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will sport a 2K resolution display
  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will launch alongside iQOO Z11S
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iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is set to launch in China next week. The upcoming handset will be accompanied by the iQOO Z11S, and both smartphones are currently available for pre-order in the country. Leading up to their debut, the Vivo sub-brand has been teasing various details regarding their specifications and design. Now, the tech firm has confirmed that the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be equipped with a custom MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset. The company says that it co-developed the new chipset with the chipmaker. The new SoC is claimed to deliver enhanced performance and energy efficiency.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specifications, Features Teased

In a post on Weibo on Thursday, the Vivo sub-brand announced that the soon-to-be-launched iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be powered by an octa-core custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500M chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. iQOO says that it co-developed the new SoC with MediaTek for the new iQOO Neo 11 series smartphone.

The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will also feature the next-generation “Monster Super Core Engine” (translated from Chinese), which has been integrated directly into the MediaTek chip. Further, the company claims that the custom-built MediaTek Dimensity 9500M chipset will deliver enhanced performance, while also offering improved energy efficiency.

This comes shortly after the company revealed that the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will launch as the world's first phone to be equipped with a display with the F2 luminescent material. The panel will deliver up to 2,000 nits peak brightness “across the entire screen” (translated from Chinese), the tech firm highlighted.

Moreover, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will provide a 98 percent first frame brightness ratio, which is said to enhance its display's visibility while being used outdoors. On top of this, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra's display is claimed to offer eye protection with less than 5 percent harmful blue light emission. The new “circular polarised light 2.0” (translated from Chinese) will emit more “natural light for better eye protection”, the smartphone maker claims.

The display on the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will also offer a minimum brightness of 1 nit. The upcoming smartphone will also sport a “3D flowing light effect” on the rear panel, while being 9.13mm thick, featuring “R-corners” and a metal frame with a matte finish.

As previously mentioned, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be launched in China on August 18 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The smartphone is currently available for pre-order in China via the Vivo online store. It will be offered in “Light White, Shadow Black, and Wind Chaser” (translated from Chinese) colour options.

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Further reading: iQOO Neo 11 Ultra, iQOO, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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