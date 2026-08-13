Google Gemini Expands Connected Apps With OpenTable, Ticketmaster and More

Google is expanding the range of third-party apps and services that can connect to Gemini, allowing users to handle more tasks through the AI assistant. The new integrations cover productivity, creativity, local services, entertainment, music, home, health and lifestyle. The rollout will add tools such as Granola, Otter.ai, Wix, Fever, GetYourGuide, Localiza, OpenTable, Ticketmaster, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Angi, Thumbtack and Zocdoc over the coming weeks. Google has also shared new figures showing how people are using Gemini across platforms.

Google Gemini Connects With More Apps

According to a Google blog post, the new integrations will roll out over the next few weeks and will cover a range of services. Fever, GetYourGuide, and Localiza are among the services that will connect with Gemini, allowing users to book local experiences and car rentals through the AI assistant.

The integration with OpenTable is set to bring restaurant reservations in the UK to Gemini, while Ticketmaster will enable event ticket searches. Gemini will also connect with iHeartRadio and Pandora for music, and with Angi, Thumbtack and Zocdoc for home services and doctor appointments.

Google also said in a separate blog post that the Gemini app has surpassed 1 billion monthly users. It said 63 percent of users use voice interactions, while one in five Gemini Live sessions involves camera feeds or screen sharing. About 38 percent of school-related requests include attachments, and Gemini generates more than 150 million images daily. Android users can automate tasks across more than 40 apps, while Gemini has over 100 million active iOS users and macOS power users prompt it about twice as often as users elsewhere.

Notably, Google is expected to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Android devices, with the transition scheduled to begin on September 4. The move will also extend to paired devices, Wear OS smartwatches and compatible headphones and earphones once Gemini becomes the default assistant on an Android smartphone.