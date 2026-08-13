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Apple Reportedly Secures Better Deal for iPhone 18 Pro Series’ OLED Panels; iPhone 18 Leak Hints at New Upgrades

Apple is reportedly acquiring OLED panels from LG and Samsung for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2026 17:26 IST
Apple Reportedly Secures Better Deal for iPhone 18 Pro Series’ OLED Panels; iPhone 18 Leak Hints at New Upgrades

iPhone 18 Pro Max will succeed last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro series could ship with the A20 Pro chip
  • iPhone 18 might feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Apple has yet to confirm the launch of the new phones
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iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be launched next month as the Cupertino-based tech giant's new flagship smartphone. The handset will reportedly be unveiled along with the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Ultra. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 could launch early next year. Reports suggest that Apple will be increasing the prices of its old and new handsets next year with the debut of the iPhone 18 Pro series. To control costs, the tech giant has reportedly been able to secure a new deal with LG and Samsung to get their OLED panels at lower prices. Separately, an analyst has reportedly predicted that the iPhone 18 will ship with various upgrades over its predecessor.

Apple Could Be Acquiring OLED Panels at Lower Prices for Its New iPhone Models

Citing industry sources, DealSite (translated from Korean) reports that Apple has managed to secure new deal terms for acquiring OLED display panels from LG and Samsung. The Tim Cook-led tech giant will reportedly equip the soon-to-be-launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The price per OLED panel for Apple is said to be lower than what the company was paying for the OLED screens on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

VoltIphone 18 Pro Max Discussion
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Apple will reportedly pay LG and Samsung about $68 (roughly Rs. 6,500) for each OLED panel for the flagship iPhone 18 Pro Max. This is said to be significantly lower than what the company is paying for the iPhone 17 Pro Max's OLED panel. The report highlights that the company was paying between $110 (about Rs. 10,500) and $120 (roughly Rs. 11,500) to the same suppliers for each OLED screen for the current-generation iPhone 17 Pro Max. This is said to help the company reduce the manufacturing cost, which has been rising because of the increasing prices of memory and storage components.

iPhone 18 Might Launch With Two Notable Upgrades

Moreover, new details about the iPhone 18 have surfaced online. According to a research note seen by 9to5Mac, market analyst Jeff Pu predicts that the iPhone 18 will be launched with two significant upgrades over the iPhone 17. The smartphone will reportedly be equipped with 12GB of RAM. If this is true, it would be a notable upgrade over the 8GB of RAM on the iPhone 17.

On top of this, the analyst predicts that the Cupertino-based tech giant will equip the iPhone 18 with a redesigned Dynamic Island feature on the front, which will reportedly be first seen on the iPhone 18 Pro series. The standard iPhone 18 model is said to launch next year. However, the company has yet to confirm these new details.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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