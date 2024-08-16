Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Releases Imagen 3 AI Image Generation Model to Users, Adds Improved Capabilities

Google Releases Imagen 3 AI Image Generation Model to Users, Adds Improved Capabilities

Google’s Imagen 3 AI model is available to all users in the US.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 18:30 IST
Google Releases Imagen 3 AI Image Generation Model to Users, Adds Improved Capabilities

Photo Credit: Google

Imagen 3 is available via Google’s ImageFX platform

Highlights
  • Imagen 3 is a latent diffusion model
  • Google has also released a research paper detailing Imagen 3
  • Grok chatbot has also received image image-generation feature
Advertisement

Google released its in-house artificial intelligence (AI) model for image generation, Imagen 3, on Thursday. The tech giant did not make any announcement for the release, and instead released the model quietly to users. Additionally, a research paper detailing the workings of the image generation model was also published in an online journal. Currently, the text-to-image generation model is only available to users in the US, and there is no word on when it might be rolled out to users in other regions.

Imagen 3 AI Model Released by Google

The tech giant's AI Test Kitchen is now allowing users to sign up to the platform and use the AI model to generate images. The third generation of its Imagen model is said to get improved texture generation and word recognition capabilities as well as stricter prompt adherence.

Since the AI model is only available in the US, Gadgets 360 was not able to test out the platform. However, a Reddit user claimed that he was able to generate images in various styles such as Nikon DSLR quality, GoPro style, wide angle lens, and more. However, the model is said to be struggling with generating close-up images with multiple people and underlit images which was possible with its predecessor.

Another area where Imagen 3 struggles is limbs. The user claimed that the model was producing erroneous results when using prompts such as “a guy holding a cup of coffee”. The AI would end up generating extra limbs, creating a random limb holding the object, or fusing the object and the limb. The image generation model is also said to have very strict censorship in prompts.

Google also published a research paper in the pre-print online journal arXiv. There, the company highlighted that it used a latent diffusion model, which is a variant of the diffusion model popularised by Stable Diffusion. The company also added that new methods have been used to minimise the potential harm using the Imagen 3 model.

Notably, the free tier of the Gemini chatbot can also generate images, but it uses Gemini's capabilities for this. Imagen 3 is built on a different architecture and since its dataset largely contains images, it is better trained to generate AI images.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Imagen 3, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Huawei’s Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Spotted Again, Showcasing Its Unique Design
IMF Says Crypto Industry's Carbon Footprint Rising; Officials Mull Tax Surge to Curb Emissions
Google Releases Imagen 3 AI Image Generation Model to Users, Adds Improved Capabilities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Leaked Hands-on Images Reveal Potential Design Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M35 Review: Budget Star
  3. Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed
  4. Moto G45 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  5. Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Teased
  6. Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen Launched in India: See Price
  7. Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Debut in India With Three Models
  8. Google Pixel 9 Pro Models Do Offer LTPO Display in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Epic Games Launches Its iOS App Store in Europe, Brings Fortnite Back to the Platform After Four Years
  2. Google Releases Imagen 3 AI Image Generation Model to Users, Adds Improved Capabilities
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Dummy Units Suggest Four Colourways; May Get a New Gold Finish
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro Render Leaked; Hints at Redesigned Camera Module, Other Changes
  5. Huawei’s Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Spotted Again, Showcasing Its Unique Design
  6. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design, Key Features Teased
  7. IMF Says Crypto Industry's Carbon Footprint Rising; Officials Mull Tax Surge to Curb Emissions
  8. Geekbench AI 1.0 Cross-Platform Benchmarking Tool Launched, Can Test AI Performance of Devices
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Early Mockup Suggests Rounded Corners
  10. ISRO Launches EOS-08 Earth-Observing Satellite, Marks Third Successful Mission for SSLV
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »