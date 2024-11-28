Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Gemini’s Imagen 3 Powered GenChess Online Project Introduced, Lets Users Design Chess Pieces

Google Gemini’s Imagen 3-Powered GenChess Online Project Introduced, Lets Users Design Chess Pieces

GenChess is an experimental AI project by Google Labs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 15:36 IST
Google Gemini’s Imagen 3-Powered GenChess Online Project Introduced, Lets Users Design Chess Pieces

Photo Credit: Google

Google’s GenChess also allows users to play a game of chess with the generated pieces

Highlights
  • The AI tool is available in select regions currently
  • Users can generate chess pieces in Classic and Creative styles
  • GenChess uses the Imagen 3 image model to generate the output
Advertisement

Google introduced a new experimental online project dubbed GenChess on Tuesday. Created by Google Labs, the tool is powered by Gemini's Imagen 3 image generation model. GenChess allows users to generate unique chess pieces based on specific user prompts. Users can also use the generated pieces to play a game of chess against the computer. The tool is primarily for fun with no commercial, academic, or utility value. However, it highlights Imagen 3's prompt adherence and ability to generate images along specific and uneven dimensions.

Google Labs Introduces GenChess

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Google Labs announced the new experimental tool. The company said that GenChess can turn users' ideas into playable art pieces using the Imagen 3 artificial intelligence (AI) model. Notably, the tool is currently only available in select regions, and it has not been rolled out in India. There is no word on if the AI tool will be expanded to more regions.

genchess g360 GenChess

GenChess interface

 

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access the tool, which can be found here. The landing page is minimalist with a pre-written prompt visible on the screen. The prompt says “Make a Classic chess set inspired by” with a blank text field given for users to type their ideas. The Classic word can also be changed to Creative which changes the style of generation.

With Classic, traditional chess pieces are generated which follow the prompted theme but retain the classic design of the pieces. In contrast, the Creative mode can generate more abstract chess pieces.

Once a user is content with the generated chess pieces, they can generate random chess pieces for an opponent and then play a game with those pieces against the computer. When beginning a new game, users can choose the difficulty from easy, medium, and hard. They can also choose the 5+3 timer used in blitz and rapid plays or the classic 10-minute timer.

Notably, Google is the title sponsor of the ongoing World Chess Championship 2024, and the GenChess initiative could be part of the campaign. Additionally, the tech giant has also announced its partnership with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to showcase a digital exhibition exploring the history of chess from the sixth century to today.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GenChess, Google, Gemini, Imagen 3, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Gemini’s Imagen 3-Powered GenChess Online Project Introduced, Lets Users Design Chess Pieces
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Yuva 4 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China With These Features
  3. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tablet-Like Device With an Extendable Display
  4. Elon Musk's xAI Might Soon Launch a ChatGPT-Like Standalone App
  5. OnePlus Brings AI Notes and AI Retouch to OnePlus 12 With Latest Update
  6. Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  7. Redmi Watch 5 Goes Official With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 70 Curve Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Outlined in New Leak
  2. US Court Reverses Sanctions Against Tornado Cash: All You Need to Know
  3. SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Completes 400th Successful Mission, Deploys 24 Starlink Satellites
  4. U&i Budget 99 TWS, Revolution Neckband and New Powerbanks Launched in India
  5. NASA Awards Johns Hopkins University Contract for Suprathermal Ion Sensor Development
  6. Chinese Tianzhou 7 Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Completes Reentry After Delivery Supplies to Astronauts
  7. OnePlus 12 Receives AI Retouch, AI Notes and Other New Features With Latest OxygenOS 15 Update
  8. Google Gemini’s Imagen 3-Powered GenChess Online Project Introduced, Lets Users Design Chess Pieces
  9. Realme Neo 7 With IP68 Rating Set to Launch on December 11
  10. Lava Yuva 4 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »