Google introduced a new experimental online project dubbed GenChess on Tuesday. Created by Google Labs, the tool is powered by Gemini's Imagen 3 image generation model. GenChess allows users to generate unique chess pieces based on specific user prompts. Users can also use the generated pieces to play a game of chess against the computer. The tool is primarily for fun with no commercial, academic, or utility value. However, it highlights Imagen 3's prompt adherence and ability to generate images along specific and uneven dimensions.

Google Labs Introduces GenChess

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Google Labs announced the new experimental tool. The company said that GenChess can turn users' ideas into playable art pieces using the Imagen 3 artificial intelligence (AI) model. Notably, the tool is currently only available in select regions, and it has not been rolled out in India. There is no word on if the AI tool will be expanded to more regions.

GenChess interface

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access the tool, which can be found here. The landing page is minimalist with a pre-written prompt visible on the screen. The prompt says “Make a Classic chess set inspired by” with a blank text field given for users to type their ideas. The Classic word can also be changed to Creative which changes the style of generation.

With Classic, traditional chess pieces are generated which follow the prompted theme but retain the classic design of the pieces. In contrast, the Creative mode can generate more abstract chess pieces.

Once a user is content with the generated chess pieces, they can generate random chess pieces for an opponent and then play a game with those pieces against the computer. When beginning a new game, users can choose the difficulty from easy, medium, and hard. They can also choose the 5+3 timer used in blitz and rapid plays or the classic 10-minute timer.

Notably, Google is the title sponsor of the ongoing World Chess Championship 2024, and the GenChess initiative could be part of the campaign. Additionally, the tech giant has also announced its partnership with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to showcase a digital exhibition exploring the history of chess from the sixth century to today.