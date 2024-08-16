Technology News
Huawei’s Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Spotted Again, Showcasing Its Unique Design

The purported tri-folding smartphone from Huawei may have foldable screens which use a dual-hinge system with three separate sections.

Updated: 16 August 2024 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate X3 is the latest foldable smartphone from the company

  • Huawei is reported to be developing a tri-folding smartphone
  • It is speculated to feature a 10-inch primary display
  • The purported handset may be powered by a Kirin 9 series chipset
Huawei's purported tri-fold smartphone was spotted again in the hands of a top official, weeks after its first glimpse surfaced on social media, according to a report. This time, the leaked image showcases its various design elements such as the camera module, form factor and hands-on appearance. The purported tri-fold smartphone is speculated to be the first-ever mass-market device with triple folding screens. Notably, it was recently reported that apart from having a unique design, it might carry a price tag considerably higher than other foldable smartphones in the market.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Spotted Again

According to images published by the Chinese tech publication CNBeta, Huawei's triple foldable smartphone was again spotted in public in the hands of Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group. It may be equipped with a circular camera module with a ring design at the back. It is speculated to be placed at the centre, similar to other foldable smartphones such as the OnePlus Open and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

huawei tri fold phone Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Was Seen in the Hands of a Company Official
Photo Credit: CNBeta

Based on the leaked images, black may be one of the probable colourways of the smartphone as it was spotted in the hands of a Huawei official with the same colourway on both occasions. Despite being a triple foldable handset, it appears to have a moderately thin form factor. Its left and right spines have a shiny appearance, suggesting metal as the material used for its frame.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Specifications (Expected)

Huawei's purported smartphone is speculated to have three screens, with two of them folding inwards and the other outwards. It may reportedly have a 10-inch inner display, with the hole-punch cutout for the front camera located on the left-most screen. Its foldable screens are said to use a dual-hinge system with three separate sections.

Another report suggests it may be powered by a Kirin 9 series chipset, with Kirin 9010 being touted as one of the most probable options. Notably, the same processor is also reported to be powering the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series.

In terms of pricing, the Huawei tri-fold smartphone could be one of the most expensive mass-market handsets. It is reported to command an exorbitant price, with the production model speculated to cost CNY 29,000 or $4,000 (roughly Rs. 3,35,000).

