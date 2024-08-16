Google might have shipped a sneaky update to its Gemini 1.5 Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model recently. The AI model, which can only be accessed via the Gemini Advanced subscription, might have received a performance upgrade on August 2, as per the tech giant's release notes. While the company did not reveal the technicalities to this update, it did highlight that the responses of the AI model will be able to provide better responses to users and solve more complex queries.

Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Model Gets an Upgrade

In its Gemini release notes, the tech giant added a new entry on August 2 titled “Gemini 1.5 Pro in Gemini Advanced just became more capable”. While it is difficult to ascertain whether it is indeed a new entry or a date glitch by Google, based on the release notes, it appears the company made a recent update to the AI model.

As per the release note, the AI model has been tweaked to provide better responses, specifically when prompts relate to reasoning and coding. This means that users will be able to ask queries that involve multi-step reasoning and require subject matter expertise. The company further highlights that the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model can also analyse and generate more accurate code and can now efficiently complete tasks.

Google said this version of the Gemini 1.5 Pro was developed based on user feedback and the company's internal model training. Highlighting the new version as more capable, it added, “We believe in rapid iteration and bringing the best of Gemini to the world.” The post also said that over time, more features are being planned for Gemini Advanced.

The company did not share any technical information. Since the AI model itself has been updated, it likely means the architecture of how the system receives information and how it processes it has been changed. Improvements like these do not alter the dataset. However, nothing can be stated till Google announces the changes officially.

Notably, the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model can only be accessed with the Gemini Advanced subscription, which is part of Google One AI subscription plan. In India, the subscription costs Rs. 1,950 per month after one month of free trial.