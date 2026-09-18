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Google Labs’ CC Can Now Act as a Shared AI Agent for Up to Six Family Members: New Capabilities, Features

CC AI agent will have its own Google account and permission model.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 16:34 IST
Google Labs’ CC Can Now Act as a Shared AI Agent for Up to Six Family Members: New Capabilities, Features

Photo Credit: Google

CC AI agent is only available in the US to select users

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Highlights
  • Google’s CC AI agent can manage schedules for family members
  • Google’s CC AI agent was first launched in December last year
  • Google’s CC AI agent will provide a shared “Your Day Ahead” brief
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Google Labs launched CC as an experimental AI agent in December last year. Initially available in Gmail, the AI agent was previously only able to connect to various Google platforms, including Calendar, Drive, and Photos. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has upgraded the capabilities and features of CC, which can now act as a shared AI agent between family members. Google now allows up to six family members to use CC's agentic capabilities together. The AI agent can manage schedules, offer daily briefs, and fill out permission slips and registration forms for users. It gets its own Google account, too.

Google Labs' CC AI Agent New Capabilities and Features

On Thursday, in a blog post, Google announced that it is expanding the capabilities of its CC AI agent. The experimental tool can now act as a shared AI agent for up to six family members. It gets its own Google account, which gives CC its own identity and permissions model, the tech giant said. Each family can choose the information they want to share with the AI agent and decide the platforms it will have access to.

Google says that CC's new capabilities will help family members manage activities and collaborate with the AI agent together. The agentic tool also offers a common “Your Day Ahead” brief to family members. It allows each family member to glance at their schedule, giving a “clear view of who needs to be where, what needs to be done, and what CC already completed yesterday”.

Users can also hand off time-consuming and repeated tasks to CC, similar to how they use other AI agents. CC is capable of tracking dates of significance by accessing Google Calendar data. It can also track to-do lists and other “relevant shared information” from common family Task Lists. Google Labs' CC AI agent can also fill out permission slips and activity registration forms. It is also capable of “creating school supply shopping lists” and generating meal plans for the entire family.

In case there are information gaps, the CC AI agent will ask the user for the missing details. Once provided, it will update its group memory and refer to it when asked to perform a specific task in the future. The agentic tool only takes action within the group and will seek permission to perform tasks or share information outside the group when needed.

Google Labs says that users will have control over what they share with CC. Users can also assign email senders to CC. Hence, the AI agent will automatically access the information in the email when it reaches the user's inbox.

As previously mentioned, CC is an early experimental AI agent from Google Labs. It is currently available on the web and mobile for users aged 18 and older in the US with a personal Google account. New users can join the waitlist to get access to the CC AI agent.

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Further reading: CC AI Agent, CC, Google, Google Labs
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Google Labs’ CC Can Now Act as a Shared AI Agent for Up to Six Family Members: New Capabilities, Features
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