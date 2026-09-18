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Samsung Gallery Adds Google Photos Integration Ahead of OneDrive Sync Ending: How It Works

Samsung Gallery's sync with OneDrive will end on September 30.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 17:13 IST
Samsung Gallery Adds Google Photos Integration Ahead of OneDrive Sync Ending: How It Works

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Gallery may not provide access to a user's entire Google Photos library

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Highlights
  • New feature does not appear to be available on every Galaxy device yet
  • Samsung's move comes as its OneDrive integration is scheduled to end soon
  • Samsung Gallery may not provide access to a user's entire Google Photos
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Samsung seems to have started rolling out Google Photos integration in Samsung Gallery. The move comes as Samsung's partnership with Microsoft for OneDrive sync approaches its end date. Samsung hasn't officially announced the Google Photos integration yet, but the feature reportedly started appearing in the latest version of Samsung Gallery. It could let Galaxy device users back up their photos and videos to Google's cloud directly through Samsung Gallery.

Samsung Gallery Getting Google Photos Sync

As spotted by tipster Ice Universe on X, Samsung Gallery version 15.9.01.7 includes a new “Sync photos and videos” option in Gallery Settings. The tipster states that the new option can be accessed by opening the Gallery app and going to Menu > Settings > Sync photos and videos. However, the Sync photos and videos feature does not appear to be available on every Galaxy device yet.

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Once enabled, users can connect their Google Account and sync their photos and videos directly through Samsung Gallery. All photos and videos will be backed up to the user's Google Account and accessible through Google Photos.

The Google Photos integration in Samsung Gallery is expected to be useful for Galaxy users who prefer Google's cloud storage but do not want to rely on the Google Photos app for automatic backups. The latest move by Samsung comes as its existing OneDrive integration is set to end on September 30. Galaxy users were earlier able to automatically back up Gallery content to Microsoft OneDrive.

Google's support page indicates that Samsung Gallery may not offer access to a user's entire Google Photos library. Samsung will have access to the media items that were originally backed up from Gallery Cloud Sync, but not to other items in Google Photos that were not backed up from a synced Samsung device. Other Android smartphone companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo have previously added this Google Photos integration to their gallery apps. 

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Further reading: Samsung Gallery, Google Photos, Google account, Samsung Gallery Update, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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