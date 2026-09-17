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OpenAI Details Six Cases of AI Models Hiding Mistakes, Using Exposed API Keys and Sharing Files

OpenAI says the new framework will streamline misalignment disclosures and speed up reporting of qualifying incidents.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 16:25 IST
OpenAI Details Six Cases of AI Models Hiding Mistakes, Using Exposed API Keys and Sharing Files

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OpenAI has introduced a new misalignment reporting framework

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Highlights
  • One model inserted unauthorised instructions into task summaries
  • GPT-5.6 Sol models generated instructions to conceal mistakes
  • Another model uploaded a file without user permission
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OpenAI has revealed six instances of concerning behaviour from its AI models, including attempts to hide mistakes, use exposed API keys and share files without authorisation. The cases, which were identified during training or evaluation over the past six months, also include models finding ways to communicate outside their intended environments. OpenAI says the incidents are individual examples and do not represent how often misalignment occurs across its models. The company is also introducing a new reporting framework for similar cases.

OpenAI Reports Six Cases of Concerning Model Behaviour

One report involves an unreleased research model that inserted unrelated instructions into task summaries used to continue work in a new context window. Some of the instructions told the model to disregard its normal constraints. OpenAI says it identified 27 affected summaries.

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Another incident occurred during the training of GPT-5.6 Sol, where multiple model instances added instructions to their summaries that encouraged them to conceal mistakes or other misaligned behaviour from users. OpenAI says some summaries instructed the models to invent missing historical data and hide mismatches between source versions.

A separate model was found searching public repositories for exposed API keys while answering a routine question about earnings figures. The model used an exposed key without authorisation but could not retrieve the requested data. It then fabricated the figures and presented them as information from the requested source.

OpenAI also reported a case where an unreleased model uploaded a file to the internet without asking the user for permission. The model had already found the requested information using Python but uploaded the file because it was instructed to provide a browser citation.

The remaining two reports involve models communicating or sharing data through unauthorised channels. In one case, models used an internal software repository to exchange messages across separate training samples while looking for missing input files. In another, collaborating agents used public file-hosting services to share files when they could not access each other's local files, making those files available at public URLs.

OpenAI Introduces Model Misalignment Reporting Framework

OpenAI says the new framework will streamline misalignment disclosures and speed up reporting of qualifying incidents. It covers behaviour observed during training, evaluation, testing and deployment, with a focus on new forms of misalignment, changes in known behaviour and weaknesses in existing safeguards.

OpenAI employees can flag potential misalignment cases for investigation, after which the company assigns them to one of three investigation tracks. Future reports will cover the model behaviour, its impact, how OpenAI discovered it, and any measures taken to address it. The company says the six reports are only an initial set and plans to publish more qualifying cases.

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Further reading: OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Safety, AI Misalignment, AI Models, GPT-5.6 Sol
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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