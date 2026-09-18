Grok Bot is getting a voice mode that will let users interact with the AI assistant using spoken conversations instead of text prompts. The feature is rolling out across desktop and mobile platforms, with availability expected to expand over the next few days. It is powered by xAI's Grok Voice technology, which handles real-time spoken interactions. The update adds voice conversations to Grok Bots, giving users another way to interact with the AI assistant across supported devices.

Grok Bot Voice Mode Starts Rolling Out

Grok Bot said on X that users will soon be able to access voice conversations on both desktop and mobile. The feature is being rolled out gradually and is expected to reach users over the next few days.

Grok Bots can now handle conversations through voice, allowing users to give prompts verbally and receive audio replies. The addition means users can continue an exchange without relying on the keyboard for each interaction.

The feature uses Grok Voice, xAI's real-time voice technology. Its current generation, Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0, was announced in July this year. xAI reports that the system is 1.4 times faster than its previous version and claims transcription accuracy gains of 1.5 to 2 times over Deepgram Nova 3 and ElevenLabs Scribe v2.

Grok Bot first entered public beta on desktop and iOS in August, followed by Android support in early September. The voice feature is being added across these platforms, but xAI has not given a platform-specific rollout schedule, so access may not appear for everyone at the same time.

The voice technology is also available outside Grok Bot. xAI recently added Grok Voice to the fal developer platform, giving developers a way to incorporate low-latency voice agents into their own applications. This developer access is separate from the new consumer-facing option in Grok Bots. Users interact with the voice feature directly through Grok, while developers can use the fal implementation to create voice-based applications using the underlying technology.