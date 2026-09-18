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  • Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Launched in India With 50 Megapixel Camera, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 14:35 IST
Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G comes in Monaco Blue and Opulent Lilac colourways

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Highlights
  • Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G is powered by a Unisoc T8200 chipset
  • The phone runs Android 16 out of the box
  • The Bold N4 Pro 5G carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance
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Lava has launched the Bold N4 Pro 5G in India as the latest addition to its Bold smartphone lineup. The handset follows the Lava Bold N4 Lite, which was launched in the country in August this year, and brings a larger battery, 5G connectivity and upgraded hardware. The Bold N4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc T8200 chipset, 6GB of RAM with virtual RAM support and a 6,000mAh battery. It also gets a 50-megapixel AI rear camera and an IP64 rating.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G carries a special launch price of Rs. 13,999 in India, inclusive of all offers, for the sole 6GB + 128GB configuration. It will go on sale via Amazon from September 26 at 12pm IST. It will be available in Monaco Blue and Opulent Lilac colour options.

The Amazon listing currently reveals only some details about the phone, with more specifications expected to be announced ahead of the sale.

Lava is also offering its Free Service at Home service with the Bold N4 Pro 5G, providing doorstep after-sales support across India.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T8200 5G chipset and comes with 6GB of RAM, support for an additional 6GB of virtual RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone runs Android 16 out of the box and is claimed to offer a clean software experience.

In the camera department, the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G includes an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. The handset also gets a 6,000mAh battery, although details about its charging support have not been revealed yet. It carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G has a flat rear panel with a raised, rounded-rectangle camera island positioned in the top-left corner. The module features two prominent camera lenses, a smaller circular element and an LED flash. The handset also features a flat frame, with the volume controls and power button placed on the right side. On the front, it uses a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera.

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Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G, Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Price in India, Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G India Launch, Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Features, Lava Bold N4 Series, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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