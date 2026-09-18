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Arc X1 Gaming Handheld Launched in India With Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 Chip: Price, Specifications

Arc X1's analogue triggers use Hall-effect sensors and come with mechanical trigger locks.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 16:43 IST
Arc X1 Gaming Handheld Launched in India With Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 Chip: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Arc

The handheld comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

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Highlights
  • Arc X1 sports a 7-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The gaming handheld runs on an Android-based OS called OwlOS
  • Early access orders for the Arc X1 will open on October 2
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Homegrown gaming company Arc has announced its foray into India's handheld gaming market with the Arc X1. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 Gaming Platform and comes with a 7-inch display, active cooling, and controller-focused hardware. The handheld runs on a custom Android-based operating system called OwlOS. Arc X1 also features TMR analogue sticks, Hall-effect triggers, and programmable rear buttons. The company said X1 was developed over 16 months with input from its gaming community.

Arc X1 Price in India, Availability

The price of the Arc X1 in India is set at Rs. 29,500 for members signed up to the early waitlist. Early access orders will open on October 2. It will also be available to the general public, priced at Rs. 33,500.

Arc X1 Features, Specifications

The Arc X1 features a 7-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) Full HD LTPS TFT LCD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel offers 500 nits of typical brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Powering the Arc X1 is the Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 Gaming Platform, which is built using a 4nm process. The chipset comprises an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU and an Adreno A22 GPU. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 8,533 MT/s and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. X1 also supports up to 1TB of expandable storage using a compatible microSDXC card.

For thermal management, the handheld has an active cooling system with a centrifugal fan. The company claims it can pull air in through vents on the rear and expel it through exhaust ports on the top. It uses zero-drift Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) analogue sticks, alongside microswitch-based ABXY buttons and a D-pad. The analogue triggers leverage Hall-effect sensors and come with mechanical trigger locks.

There are also two programmable buttons on the rear grips. Users can access built-in tools to calibrate the sticks and remap controls on a per-game basis. On the haptics front, the Arc X1 uses dual Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs).

The Arc X1 runs OwlOS, which is based on the Android Open Source Project. It includes features like per-game performance and control profiles, frame-rate overlays, resolution scaling, custom fan curves, and a Quick Resume capability.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The gaming handheld is backed by a 9,300mAh battery and supports 27W charging. It is claimed to deliver more than eight hours of battery life in Silent Mode.

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Further reading: ARC X1, Arc X1 Price in India, Arc X1 Specifications, Gaming Handheld
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Arc X1 Gaming Handheld Launched in India With Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 Chip: Price, Specifications
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