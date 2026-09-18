OnePlus 13s was launched in India in June last year, arriving as the third addition to the company's OnePlus 13 series. The phone was unveiled in the country in two RAM and storage configurations, featuring up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Now, the smartphone maker has launched the third variant of the handset, which features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 13s is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which also powers the OnePlus 13. It also gets a dual rear camera unit. The new configuration is currently available for purchase in three colour options.

OnePlus 13s New Variant Price in India, Availability

In India, the price of the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration of the OnePlus 13s is set at Rs. 68,999. However, the company is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, and IndusInd Bank credit cards. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively.

The new variant of the OnePlus 13s is currently available for purchase in India via Amazon and the OnePlus online store. The OnePlus 13s is offered in Black Velvet, Green Silk, and Pink Satin colour options.

OnePlus 13s Specifications, Features

The OnePlus 13s is a dual SIM smartphone, which offers support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It sports a 6.32-inch 1.5K (1,216 × 2,640 pixels) LTPO ProXDR AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and Aqua Touch 2.0. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 13s carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with a Sony LYT-700 sensor and optical image stabilisation, paired with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) telephoto camera, offering 2x optical zoom and electronic image stabilisation. The phone also boasts a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus 13s is backed by a 5,850mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It features an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for security, too. It measures 150.8×71.7×8.2mm and weighs about 185g.

OnePlus 13S FAQs What are the main features of the OnePlus 13S? The OnePlus 13S features a 6.32-inch 120Hz ProXDR LTPO display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform with a 4.32GHz Qualcomm Oryon CPU, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, a dual rear-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel 2X telephoto camera, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. It supports 80W fast charging with a 5,850 mAh battery, has an IP65 rating, and is available in Green Silk, Black Velvet, and Pink Satin colour options. When was the OnePlus 13S released? The OnePlus 13S was launched on June 5th, 2025. Where can I buy the OnePlus 13S in India? You can buy the OnePlus 13S in India from the official OnePlus website, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores across India. Read More

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.