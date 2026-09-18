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BenQ Showcases New iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max Desk Lighting Systems at InfoComm 2026

Also on display were the brand’s INFTYLAB accessories designed for Apple’s Mac computers

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 16:56 IST
BenQ Showcases New iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max Desk Lighting Systems at InfoComm 2026

Photo Credit: BenQ

BenQ first unveiled its iScreenBar desk light at IFA 2026 in Berlin

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Highlights
  • BenQ’s iScreenBar is a compact solution that attaches magnetically
  • Its ScreenBar Max can light up the workspace for two monitors
  • INFTYLAB accessories have been designed especially for Apple’s Mac
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BenQ showcased three new products at InfoComm 2026 in Mumbai, some of which were previously shown at IFA 2026. The brand previewed two of its newest workspace desk lighting systems: a compact iScreenBar for smaller displays and the iScreenBar Max for dual-monitor setups. The new systems include familiar features, plus built-in controls and integrated sensors. BenQ also showcased its INFTYLAB accessories, including a monitor arm, mouse, and desk, designed specifically for Apple's Mac ecosystem.

The products on display at InfoComm 2026 have not been officially launched in India. BenQ will share availability and pricing details later.

BenQ iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max, Features

First revealed at IFA 2026 in Berlin, the iScreenBar is a compact desk lighting solution for smaller monitors. Designed specifically for Apple's iMac, it magnetically attaches to the back of the screen and even includes a cavity for the mic. Beyond making low-light and extended work hours easier on the eyes, the desk lighting system comes with a bunch of modes designed specifically for the iMac's display. One mode specifically disables a section of the light bar during video calls. Unlike older products, the ScreenBar has controls seamlessly integrated into the light bar.

The ScreenBar Max is another product previously debuted at IFA 2026. This is a much larger desk lighting system, which can light up a workspace with dual-monitor setups. It's much larger than most of the brand's current lighting solutions and seamlessly integrates a display and controls into the light bar. The illumination system has its own independent mounting system and cannot be mounted on the monitor.

BenQ INFTYLAB Accessories for Mac, Features

inftylabs accessories gadgets 360 InftyLab BenQ

BenQ's INFTYLAB lineup includes the Studio Arm, M Mouse and Flow Desk Mat
Photo Credit: INFTYLAB

 

BenQ's INFTYLAB brand had three products on display. The Studio Arm is optimised for Apple's Studio Display, Studio Display XDR, and iMac devices. The display arm creates a cable-free look and offers full movement, letting users view the display from any angle. The product is available in both VESA and stand models and includes a C-Clamp and Grommet at its base. INFTYLAB's M Mouse is a productivity mouse with a lightweight, ergonomic design. It has two scroll wheels and comes with three customisable buttons. The mouse connects via Bluetooth, and users can switch between 3 devices. You can customise the mouse and its buttons using INFTYLAB's Glide desktop app.

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Further reading: BenQ ScreenBar Max, BenQ iScreenBar, INFTYLAB Studio Arm, INFTYLAB M Mouse, INFTYLAB Flow Desk Mat, BenQ, INFTYLAB
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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BenQ Showcases New iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max Desk Lighting Systems at InfoComm 2026
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