BenQ showcased three new products at InfoComm 2026 in Mumbai, some of which were previously shown at IFA 2026. The brand previewed two of its newest workspace desk lighting systems: a compact iScreenBar for smaller displays and the iScreenBar Max for dual-monitor setups. The new systems include familiar features, plus built-in controls and integrated sensors. BenQ also showcased its INFTYLAB accessories, including a monitor arm, mouse, and desk, designed specifically for Apple's Mac ecosystem.

The products on display at InfoComm 2026 have not been officially launched in India. BenQ will share availability and pricing details later.

BenQ iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max, Features

First revealed at IFA 2026 in Berlin, the iScreenBar is a compact desk lighting solution for smaller monitors. Designed specifically for Apple's iMac, it magnetically attaches to the back of the screen and even includes a cavity for the mic. Beyond making low-light and extended work hours easier on the eyes, the desk lighting system comes with a bunch of modes designed specifically for the iMac's display. One mode specifically disables a section of the light bar during video calls. Unlike older products, the ScreenBar has controls seamlessly integrated into the light bar.

The ScreenBar Max is another product previously debuted at IFA 2026. This is a much larger desk lighting system, which can light up a workspace with dual-monitor setups. It's much larger than most of the brand's current lighting solutions and seamlessly integrates a display and controls into the light bar. The illumination system has its own independent mounting system and cannot be mounted on the monitor.

BenQ INFTYLAB Accessories for Mac, Features

BenQ's INFTYLAB lineup includes the Studio Arm, M Mouse and Flow Desk Mat

Photo Credit: INFTYLAB

BenQ's INFTYLAB brand had three products on display. The Studio Arm is optimised for Apple's Studio Display, Studio Display XDR, and iMac devices. The display arm creates a cable-free look and offers full movement, letting users view the display from any angle. The product is available in both VESA and stand models and includes a C-Clamp and Grommet at its base. INFTYLAB's M Mouse is a productivity mouse with a lightweight, ergonomic design. It has two scroll wheels and comes with three customisable buttons. The mouse connects via Bluetooth, and users can switch between 3 devices. You can customise the mouse and its buttons using INFTYLAB's Glide desktop app.