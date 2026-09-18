Google is rolling out new features to Google Pixel devices based on the September 2026 Pixel Drop. The update brings Harry Potter Audiobook Packs to Pixel 6 devices and newer. The latest drop includes VIP contact updates with a redesigned widget option. The latest Pixel Drop also adds expanded Scam Detection in Messages. Supported Pixel devices will receive updates in phases, depending on the carrier and specific device model.

Google Pixel September 2026 Feature Drop: What's New

Google announced in a blog post that Harry Potter Audiobook Packs are now available on Pixel devices as part of the September 2026 Pixel Drop. This allows users to customise the wallpaper, icons and sounds on their device as part of the launch of Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions on Audible.

Eligible users will get a two-month Audible free trial. This offer is valid until January 14 next year. It will be available in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, and Australia.

Additionally, the latest Pixel Drop adds newly designed, expanded widget options to Pixel VIPs. Pixel VIPs features a new home screen widget that allows users to make a call with a single tap directly from the home screen. Users can also switch between VIPs using the new bottom floating menu.

Further, Google's scam detection feature arrived in Gboard across messaging apps. When you start typing a response to a suspicious message, a "Likely scam" warning chip will appear right above the keys. This feature is only available in the US.

Meanwhile, Google confirmed that the existing Scam Detection feature for incoming notifications is expanding to nine new countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, and the UK, with support added for six new languages like Arabic, French, German, Portuguese, Japanese, and Spanish.

Google has also expanded the Pause Point digital wellbeing feature to Pixel 6 and newer devices. This tool debuted with Pixel 11 and is designed to reduce intentional app usage. It adds a pause before you open a distracting app.

The new features are confirmed to be available on Google Pixel 6 and newer phones. Google notes that supported Pixel devices have started receiving the software update. The rollout will continue in phases over the coming weeks, depending on the device and carrier. Users will receive a notification when the update reaches their device.