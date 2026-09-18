Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 18 Pro Max Charging Test Shows Major Speed Boost Over iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max can be fully charged in under an hour when using the right gear

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 14:37 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Max Charging Test Shows Major Speed Boost Over iPhone 17 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max was launched at Rs. 1,79,900 in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max has a 5,391mAh lithium-ion battery
  • Individual testing has revealed that it can be fully charged in under an
  • The phone is advertised to charge at the standard PD 3.2 speeds
Advertisement

Apple has launched its iPhone 18 Pro Max with several upgrades this year. As the largest Pro model in Apple's smartphone lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro Max also has the largest battery: 5,391mAh in the nano SIM model and 5,567mAh in the eSIM-only model. Independent battery-charging tests by a YouTuber show that the iPhone 18 Pro Max can charge even faster than advertised with the right charging gear. Apple recommends using its 40W Dynamic Power Adapter or 60W Max adapter while charging its iPhones.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Charging Test Reveals Faster 0-100 Percent Charging

Tipster Ice Universe spotted the test, which was conducted by a YouTube channel called Xiaobai's Tech Reviews. The test conducted by the channel reveals that the iPhone 18 Pro Max can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in as little as 55 minutes. The video also claims that last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max reached a ‘fully charged' state in 81 minutes.

VoltApple Iphone 18 Pro Max Discussion
Explore More...

The publication's battery tests showed the iPhone 18 Pro Max reached 34 percent charge in 10 minutes, 50 percent in 15 minutes, and finished charging in 55 minutes. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro models took 20 minutes to reach 50 percent.

Another detail to keep in mind is that the iPhone 18 Pro Max reached a peak charging speed of 52W. However, the video also shows this was a short burst that lasted only 12 minutes.

According to Apple's official website, its iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models are capable of charging to 50 percent in 15 minutes when using a capable 60W adapter or higher, with Adjustable Voltage Supply (AVS). This charger would be the 40W Dynamic Power Adapter, which recently went on sale in India. Apple also claims a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes using its 35W adapter (or higher) when paired with a MagSafe Charger. None of these accessories are sold with the iPhones.

The ‘40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max' costs Rs. 4,490 in India. It has retractable pins and a single USB Type-C port. Apple's 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter retails at Rs. 5,800 and offers two USB Type-C ports.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Charging, Apple
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Details Ahead of Launch
Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Related Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Max Charging Test Shows Major Speed Boost Over iPhone 17 Pro Max
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 16 Complete Specifications Leaked by Tipster Months Ahead of Launch
  2. Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery
  3. OnePlus 13s Gets a New 16GB RAM Option in India at This Price
  4. Apple 18 Pro Max Manages Full Charge Faster Than iPhone 17 Pro Max, Video Reveals
  5. Googlebook Leak Shows Design of Acer, Asus, and Lenovo Models
  6. Oppo K14 Plus 5G India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. BenQ Showcases New iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max Desk Lighting Systems at InfoComm 2026
  2. Arc X1 Gaming Handheld Launched in India With Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 Chip: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Labs’ CC Can Now Act as a Shared AI Agent for Up to Six Family Members: New Capabilities, Features
  4. Grok Bot Gets Voice Mode for Real-Time AI Conversations on Desktop and Mobile
  5. Google Pixel Drop September 2026 Adds Harry Potter Audiobook Packs, Scam Detection, and More
  6. Bungie Says It's Not Merging Marathon and Destiny Following Leaks, Confirms Content Updates Will Be Free
  7. BGMI Redeem Codes for September 18: Get Red Football Uniform (Wolves), Other Rewards for Free
  8. iPhone 18 Pro Max Charging Test Shows Major Speed Boost Over iPhone 17 Pro Max
  9. Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  10. OnePlus 13s 16GB RAM Variant Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »