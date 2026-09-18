Apple has launched its iPhone 18 Pro Max with several upgrades this year. As the largest Pro model in Apple's smartphone lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro Max also has the largest battery: 5,391mAh in the nano SIM model and 5,567mAh in the eSIM-only model. Independent battery-charging tests by a YouTuber show that the iPhone 18 Pro Max can charge even faster than advertised with the right charging gear. Apple recommends using its 40W Dynamic Power Adapter or 60W Max adapter while charging its iPhones.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Charging Test Reveals Faster 0-100 Percent Charging

Tipster Ice Universe spotted the test, which was conducted by a YouTube channel called Xiaobai's Tech Reviews. The test conducted by the channel reveals that the iPhone 18 Pro Max can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in as little as 55 minutes. The video also claims that last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max reached a ‘fully charged' state in 81 minutes.

The publication's battery tests showed the iPhone 18 Pro Max reached 34 percent charge in 10 minutes, 50 percent in 15 minutes, and finished charging in 55 minutes. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro models took 20 minutes to reach 50 percent.

Another detail to keep in mind is that the iPhone 18 Pro Max reached a peak charging speed of 52W. However, the video also shows this was a short burst that lasted only 12 minutes.

According to Apple's official website, its iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models are capable of charging to 50 percent in 15 minutes when using a capable 60W adapter or higher, with Adjustable Voltage Supply (AVS). This charger would be the 40W Dynamic Power Adapter, which recently went on sale in India. Apple also claims a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes using its 35W adapter (or higher) when paired with a MagSafe Charger. None of these accessories are sold with the iPhones.

The ‘40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max' costs Rs. 4,490 in India. It has retractable pins and a single USB Type-C port. Apple's 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter retails at Rs. 5,800 and offers two USB Type-C ports.