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BGMI Redeem Codes for September 18: Get Red Football Uniform (Wolves), Other Rewards for Free

Players can unlock the Red Football Uniform (Wolves) and a selection of other in-game rewards through the BGMI redeem codes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 15:08 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 18: Get Red Football Uniform (Wolves), Other Rewards for Free

Photo Credit: Krafton India

List of BGMI Redeem Codes for September 18

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Highlights
  • Players can claim the Red Football Uniform (Wolves) for free in BGMI
  • The redeem codes remain valid until September 25
  • Rewards must be claimed from in-game mail within 30 days
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BGMI continues to roll out new content following the arrival of its 4.6 update. Krafton India, the developer behind the popular online multiplayer battle royale game, has now rolled out another set of redeem codes that can be exchanged for in-game rewards. The latest drop includes the Red Football Uniform (Wolves) as the most notable reward. A total of 50 codes have been released, although each code has a limited redemption quota and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 18

The latest BGMI redeem codes are tied to the Red Football Uniform (Wolves), which takes design cues from a classic football jersey. It features a red-and-black football kit design along with the Wolves crest. Krafton says each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users, meaning players will need to act quickly before the individual codes reach their redemption limits.

Apart from the main reward, players can also unlock other in-game items like skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash).

  1. MFZBZ5BSSWPMC9UN
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The codes are valid until September 25, according to the company. However, players can redeem only one code per day. Each code can also be used only once per account. The redemption codes cannot be used with guest accounts. Once a code reaches its maximum redemption limit, players will see an expiry notification. Rewards received through redeemed codes must also be claimed from in-game mail within 30 days.

How to redeem BGMI codes

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redemption Centre.

Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the code is still valid and has not reached its redemption limit, the reward will be sent through in-game mail.

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Further reading: BGMI, BGMI Redeem Codes, BGMI redeem codes for outfits, BGMI redeem codes for skins, BGMI Redeem codes today
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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BGMI Redeem Codes for September 18: Get Red Football Uniform (Wolves), Other Rewards for Free
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