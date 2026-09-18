BGMI continues to roll out new content following the arrival of its 4.6 update. Krafton India, the developer behind the popular online multiplayer battle royale game, has now rolled out another set of redeem codes that can be exchanged for in-game rewards. The latest drop includes the Red Football Uniform (Wolves) as the most notable reward. A total of 50 codes have been released, although each code has a limited redemption quota and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 18

The latest BGMI redeem codes are tied to the Red Football Uniform (Wolves), which takes design cues from a classic football jersey. It features a red-and-black football kit design along with the Wolves crest. Krafton says each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users, meaning players will need to act quickly before the individual codes reach their redemption limits.

Apart from the main reward, players can also unlock other in-game items like skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash).

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The codes are valid until September 25, according to the company. However, players can redeem only one code per day. Each code can also be used only once per account. The redemption codes cannot be used with guest accounts. Once a code reaches its maximum redemption limit, players will see an expiry notification. Rewards received through redeemed codes must also be claimed from in-game mail within 30 days.

How to redeem BGMI codes

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redemption Centre.

Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the code is still valid and has not reached its redemption limit, the reward will be sent through in-game mail.