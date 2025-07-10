Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Grok 4 AI Model Launched by Elon Musk's xAI Alongside the World’s Most Expensive AI Subscription Plan

Grok 4 AI Model Launched by Elon Musk's xAI Alongside the World’s Most Expensive AI Subscription Plan

Elon Musk-owned xAI released the Grok 4 AI model and the Grok Heavy multi-agent system on Wednesday.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 14:51 IST
Grok 4 AI Model Launched by Elon Musk's xAI Alongside the World’s Most Expensive AI Subscription Plan

Photo Credit: xAI

xAI plans to release a coding model, a multimodal agent, and a video generation model later this year

Highlights
  • xAI also introduced the SuperGrok Heavy subscription, priced $300 a month
  • Subscribers will get early preview of Grok 4 Heavy and other new features
  • Grok 4 AI model will also be made available via API
Advertisement

Grok 4 artificial intelligence (AI) model was released by xAI on Monday. The new AI model was introduced by xAI developers and company owner Elon Musk in a live stream on X (formerly known as Twitter). The company claimed that the new large language model (LLM) comes with a significantly improved reasoning ability and better performance across multiple subject areas. Grok 4 was introduced alongside Grok Heavy, a multi-agent system which collaborates on problems and generates higher quality outputs. Apart from that, xAI also introduced the most expensive AI subscription so far.

Grok 4 and SuperGrok Heavy Subscription Announced

In a post on X, the official xAI handle hosted a 48-minute-long live stream where Musk and xAI developers detailed various aspects of the Grok 4 AI model. One particular area where the new model outperforms its predecessor is academic knowledge. “Grok 4 is better than a PhD level in every subject, no exception,” Musk said.

hle benchmark grok4 Grok 4 Humanity Last Exam benchmark

Grok 4 performance on the Humanity's Last Exam benchmark
Photo Credit: xAI

 

The team announcing the AI model also showcased Grok 4's performance across several benchmarks, including Humanity's Last Exam. It is a set of 2,500 questions designed specifically to test AI systems across a wide range of subjects. xAI claimed that Grok 4 scored 25.4 percent on the test, outperforming frontier models such as Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro (21.6 percent) and OpenAI's o3-high (21 percent).

Additionally, Musk claimed that with tool use, Grok Heavy scored as high as 44.4 percent on the test, beating OpenAI's o3 with Deep Research, which scored 26 percent, and Gemini 2.5 Pro with tools, which achieved 26.9 percent.

The company did not reveal a lot about the Grok Heavy system, apart from introducing it as a multi-agent environment where multiple specialised agents can work together to find different solutions to a problem, and then compare them to find the best solution among them all. It appears to be similar to the open-source algorithm that Sakana AI released earlier this month.

Finally, Musk and xAI also introduced the most expensive consumer-focused AI subscription so far. Dubbed SuperGrok Heavy, the subscription costs a whopping $300 (roughly Rs. 25,700) a month. Aimed at the power users of Grok, the subscription offers higher rate limits and early access to new features, such as Grok Heavy.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Grok 4, Grok 4 Launch, Elon Musk, xAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Reportedly Working on Sealed-Device Update System for MacBook Units at Apple Stores
Grok 4 AI Model Launched by Elon Musk's xAI Alongside the World’s Most Expensive AI Subscription Plan
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  6. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  7. Tencent's Hunyuan Team Releases New Explorable World Generating AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »