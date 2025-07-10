Technology News
English Edition

Apple Reportedly Working on Sealed-Device Update System for MacBook Units at Apple Stores

Apple can already wirelessly update sealed iPhone units at certain Apple Stores, and it could eventually do the same for its Mac computers.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2025 13:44 IST
Apple Reportedly Working on Sealed-Device Update System for MacBook Units at Apple Stores

Apple could eventually offer a more seamless Mac setup without the need to install updates

Highlights
  • Apple could soon support wireless updates for Mac computers in stores
  • These updates can be performed while the MacBook is inside a sealed box
  • Apple has yet to announce any plans to introduce such a feature
Advertisement

Apple is working on a new update system for sealed Mac computers that would allow the company to ship its devices from Apple Stores with the latest version of macOS, according to a report. Evidence of the feature was spotted on the latest macOS 26 developer beta, which was released earlier this week. Apple already supports wireless updates for sealed iPhone units that are at its stores, which can power on a handset, install an update, and shut it down once the process is complete.

Apple Could Eventually Offer Day-One Updates for Sealed Mac Computers

With the latest macOS 26 beta 3 that rolled out to developers and testers on Monday, Apple has started working on a "sealed-device update system" for Mac computers, according to a 9to5Mac report. The feature is said to allow the company's employees to update a MacBook in an Apple Store even if it is inside a sealed box.

If this mechanism sounds familiar, that's because Apple already supports wireless updates for sealed iPhone units using a sophisticated system called Presto. It is said to use near field communication to turn on an iPhone inside a retail box, wirelessly download and install the latest version of iOS, and then turn it off.

It remains to be seen how Apple would power on its MacBook models remotely, or whether it will introduce new hardware with upcoming Mac computers that will support this sealed-device update mechanism. The publication suggests that existing models could be supported via Bluetooth connectivity, but it is currently unclear how that would work.

Apple could theoretically offer day-one updates for sealed MacBook units at its stores, if it succeeds in introducing support for a Presto-like update mechanism for its computers. As of now, the feature is still in development on the latest developer beta version of macOS 26.

If Apple eventually introduces such a feature for Mac computers, it would eliminate the need to install additional updates after a customer purchases a device. This would also speed up the process of setting up a new Mac computer, which sometimes involves downloading an update, which can be a slow process depending on the Wi-Fi speed at the store where you purchase the device.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, macOS 26, macOS Tahoe, MacBook, Mac Computers
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OpenAI Reportedly Working On an AI-Powered Web Browser, to Compete With Google Chrome

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Working on Sealed-Device Update System for MacBook Units at Apple Stores
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus With 12.7-Inch Screen, AI Features Launched in India
  2. Elon Musk's xAI Releases Grok 4 AI Model and a $300 Monthly Subscription Plan
  3. Nothing Announces India-Exclusive Drop Event for Its Flagship Phone 3
  4. Sony WF-C710N Launched in India With Up to 40 Hours of Total Battery Life
  5. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Blaze Dragon Set to Launch in India Soon
  6. Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India: All Details
  7. JBL Tour Pro 3 TWS With Smart Charging Case Launched in India
  8. Check Deals on OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite and More During Amazon Prime Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 40 Hours of Total Battery Life
  2. Grok 4 AI Model Launched by Elon Musk's xAI Alongside the World’s Most Expensive AI Subscription Plan
  3. PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Cyberpunk 2077, Abiotic Factor, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and More in July
  4. Nothing Phone 3 India Exclusive Drop Event Set to Take Place on July 12; First 100 Buyers Get Free Headphone 1
  5. JBL Tour Pro 3 TWS With Touch Display, Up to 44-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  6. Apple Reportedly Working on Sealed-Device Update System for MacBook Units at Apple Stores
  7. Apple Adds iCloud Passwords Support For Mozilla Firefox Via Browser Extension on Windows
  8. OpenAI Reportedly Working On an AI-Powered Web Browser, to Compete With Google Chrome
  9. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 10,200mAh Battery
  10. Apple Support App Reportedly Getting a ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot to Assist Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »