Apple is working on a new update system for sealed Mac computers that would allow the company to ship its devices from Apple Stores with the latest version of macOS, according to a report. Evidence of the feature was spotted on the latest macOS 26 developer beta, which was released earlier this week. Apple already supports wireless updates for sealed iPhone units that are at its stores, which can power on a handset, install an update, and shut it down once the process is complete.

Apple Could Eventually Offer Day-One Updates for Sealed Mac Computers

With the latest macOS 26 beta 3 that rolled out to developers and testers on Monday, Apple has started working on a "sealed-device update system" for Mac computers, according to a 9to5Mac report. The feature is said to allow the company's employees to update a MacBook in an Apple Store even if it is inside a sealed box.

If this mechanism sounds familiar, that's because Apple already supports wireless updates for sealed iPhone units using a sophisticated system called Presto. It is said to use near field communication to turn on an iPhone inside a retail box, wirelessly download and install the latest version of iOS, and then turn it off.

It remains to be seen how Apple would power on its MacBook models remotely, or whether it will introduce new hardware with upcoming Mac computers that will support this sealed-device update mechanism. The publication suggests that existing models could be supported via Bluetooth connectivity, but it is currently unclear how that would work.

Apple could theoretically offer day-one updates for sealed MacBook units at its stores, if it succeeds in introducing support for a Presto-like update mechanism for its computers. As of now, the feature is still in development on the latest developer beta version of macOS 26.

If Apple eventually introduces such a feature for Mac computers, it would eliminate the need to install additional updates after a customer purchases a device. This would also speed up the process of setting up a new Mac computer, which sometimes involves downloading an update, which can be a slow process depending on the Wi-Fi speed at the store where you purchase the device.