  MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Confirmed to be Optimised for Multimodal Gemini Nano AI Model

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Confirmed to be Optimised for Multimodal Gemini Nano AI Model

MediaTek also highlighted that other Dimensity chipsets will also be Optimised to run the Gemini Nano AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 11:52 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Confirmed to be Optimised for Multimodal Gemini Nano AI Model

Photo Credit: MediaTek

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset is scheduled to be launched this month

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC will feature an 8th-generation NPU
  • Gemini Nano handles on-device AI features in Pixel phones
  • Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 are rumoured to be powered by the chipset
MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is scheduled for launch this month, is now confirmed to be optimised to handle on-device artificial intelligence (AI) tasks powered by the Gemini Nano model. On Monday, the chip maker announced that not only its upcoming flagship processor but also other Dimensity SoCs will support Google's small language model designed for smartphone-based workflows. This means any smartphone equipped with compatible MediaTek Dimensity chips will be able to run the AI features being shipped to the Android operating system. So far, only Pixel devices and some Samsung Galaxy phones can access these features.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Be Optimised for Gemini Nano

In a blog post, the chip maker confirmed that the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset will be optimised to run Google's in-house large language model for on-device tasks, Gemini Nano. For this, the company has integrated the eighth generation of its neural processing unit (NPU). The new NPU is geared to provide hardware acceleration for AI tasks involving text, image, and speech.

To offer this optimisation for Gemini Nano, MediaTek partnered with Google. The chip maker stated that the move not only reflects the company's ongoing support for Google's LLMs but also, “underscores the company's commitment to expanding its Generative AI ecosystem and advancing Edge AI capabilities on Dimensity platforms.”

So far, Google has been shipping two types of AI features via its Android platform. First are the server-based features such as the Gemini virtual assistant on Android, Gemini in Messages, the recently introduced Ask Photos in Google Photos, and more. These are generally processed by larger Gemini models on the cloud.

The second tier of AI features are those which are processed either partially or entirely on-device. These would include Pixel-specific features such as live call transcription, text summary, image generation, and more. Circle to Search, which has also been added to Samsung's smartphones, is another example of the same. These features are powered by Gemini Nano or similar models.

With more chipsets being optimised for Gemini Nano, it is likely that Google will also begin rolling out some of the Pixel-specific features to other Android smartphones. Notably, the Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 are rumoured to be the first smartphones to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
