The Hunt: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Now Available For Streaming on SonyLIV

The Hunt: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination is a docu-series that tells about the event of May 21, 1991, that broke the nation. Youngest Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide attack by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. It was one of the most far-reaching manhunts in India's history. The series delves into the conspiracy that reaches the borders and tells about the intelligence failures. This gripping investigation unveils how a single moment completely changed the chapters of Indian democracy forever.

When and Where to Watch

It is currently available on Sony Liv, as it was released on July 4, 2025. The viewers can experience the event of that time through all the episodes on their home screens. It is also available in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

The Hunt is a gripping story that holds its audience with the rare footage and brings up the moment that shook the whole country. It gave the impression of what happened before, after, and on that day when he was killed. It is based on the book by Anirudhya, Ninety Days. The story further goes into the special investigation team led by Amit Sial. They reveal the conspiracy of the LTTE group after racing against time. They identify the attacker and hunt down Sivarasan, the mastermind behind this and the operations that he followed.

Cast and Crew

The cast features Amit Sial, Danish Iqbal, Sahil Vaid, Vidyuth Garg, Shafeeq Mustafa, Gouri Padmakumar, Saurabh Dubey, Rajiv Kumar, Bagavathi Perumal, Shrutie Jayan, Amol Deshmukh, Shruty Jayan, and Anjana Balaji. The director of this docu-series is Nagesh Kukunoor. It is produced by Moiz Tarwadi under the banner of Applause Entertainment Ltd. and Kukunoor Movies.