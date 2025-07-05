New research indicates that the most monstrously huge stars — those more than 100 times as massive as the sun — shed at least 20 times more matter before they collapse than previously thought to do so as they cool off to become black holes. These stars blow off a significant portion of their outer layers in quite powerful stellar winds over the brief but intense course of their lives, leaving behind low masses at the end. One benefit of this extreme mass loss is that it can account for observed strangeness in stars such as those in the Tarantula Nebula, providing new information on stellar evolution, black hole formation, and sources of gravitational waves.

Hurricane-like Stellar Winds Explain Extreme Mass Loss in Universe's Most Massive Stars

As per a report from Space.com, researchers used sophisticated models and observations to learn that very massive stars give off winds so powerful they act more like hurricanes than gentle solar breezes. Their results agree very well with observations of WNh-type Wolf-Rayet stars in the Tarantula Nebula, which are hotter and more compact than would be expected by standard models. The improved models explain the very high temperatures at the surface and the stability of hydrogen, which address previous challenges.

One key subject in this study is R136a1 — the most massive known star — with a mass up to 230 times that of the sun. The researchers suggested that it either formed as a single star of around 200 solar masses or as a binary star system where the two stars had a combined mass of about 200 solar masses. In both such cases, the star must have lost a huge amount of mass early in its life, so the findings would call into question how it is that massive stars can live long enough to leave such a wreckage in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

The implications extend to black hole formation as well. More massive stellar winds erode more mass, resulting in the production of smaller black holes and decreasing the chances of creating elusive intermediate-mass black holes. This revision also enhances the matches of the model with the observed gravitational wave signal of a coalescing black hole binary.

Although the models are restricted to stars in the Tarantula Nebula, the researchers stress that in order for their findings to be considered universal, it is important to understand stars in different chemical environments as well. The results not only reshape predictions of black hole populations but may also adjust our understanding of how the most massive stars in the universe live — and die.