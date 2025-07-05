Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Astronomers Capture First Ever Image of a Dead Star That Exploded Twice in Rare Supernova Event

Astronomers Capture First-Ever Image of a Dead Star That Exploded Twice in Rare Supernova Event

A white dwarf has been seen exploding twice—astronomers capture first image of a double-detonation event.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 July 2025 15:00 IST
Astronomers Capture First-Ever Image of a Dead Star That Exploded Twice in Rare Supernova Event

Photo Credit: ESO/P. Das et al. Background stars (Hubble): K. Noll et al

The first image of a white dwarf double-detonation captured in SNR 0509-67.5 remnants

Highlights
  • Astronomers capture first image of a white dwarf exploding twice in space
  • Rare double-detonation seen in supernova remnant SNR 0509-67.5 structure
  • A white dwarf supernova occurred without crossing the Chandrasekhar mass
Advertisement

For the first time, a team of astronomers has captured a clear image of a white dwarf star that exploded not just once, but twice, as a Type Ia supernova — a "double-detonation" that scientists hadn't thought possible until now. The extraordinary observation could revise our long-held notions of how stars die, suggesting that some stars can explode as supernovas without ever crossing the Chandrasekhar limit, the minimum mass normally thought necessary for such an explosion. The astronomers employed the Very Large Telescope's MUSE instrument to zoom in on the four-century-old supernova remnant SNR 0509-67.5, which sits 60,000 light-years away in the constellation Dorado, revealing evidence of two separate blasting catastrophes in its construction.

First Visual Proof Shows White Dwarfs Can Explode Twice Without Reaching Chandrasekhar Limit

As the researchers report on July 2 in Nature Astronomy, the team found a distinctive “fingerprint” in the debris of SNR 0509-67.5 in the Large Magellanic Cloud that the models predicted. White dwarfs—which are the dead stage of sun-like stars—usually blow up into Type Ia supernovas after they hit the Chandrasekhar limit by stealing matter from a neighbouring star.

However, this finding shows that the detonation can be launched at an earlier time. The explosion is likely to have a two-step origin, the team argues, with the initial blast being generated when an unstable layer of helium that the star had acquired exploded on its surface; the resulting shock wave then drove a second and main detonation.

“This physical proof of a double-detonation not only helps solve a long-standing mystery of what causes these explosions, but it represents the most visually compelling evidence for this origin.” Priyam Das, University of New South Wales, team leader and author.

Something is happening to Type Ia supernovas, the “standard candles” used to measure cosmic distances, because their brightness doesn't fluctuate. But they have long mystified scientists with how they explode. Until this discovery, an explosion white dwarf that didn't surpass the Chandrasekhar limit was only considered in theory.

This fresh visual evidence for the double detonation model further informs our knowledge of stellar evolution and also informs how we should interpret light from distant supernovas. More than its scientific implications, its discovery adds a colourful new page to the story of dying stars — stars that, as it now appears, will not go gently into that night but will light up the sky twice over in fantastic fireworks before vanishing from the cosmos.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: white dwarf, supernova, double-detonation, Chandrasekhar limit, astronomy, space, astrophysics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Says Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Not Retiring 'Anytime Soon' After Rumour Surfaces Amid Layoffs
Climate Satellite MethaneSAT Fails After Just One Year in Orbit

Related Stories

Astronomers Capture First-Ever Image of a Dead Star That Exploded Twice in Rare Supernova Event
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Window ACs under Rs 30,000 in India (July 2025): See List
  2. YouTube Targets Repetitive Videos in New Monetisation Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Covers Leaked: See Colours
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Capture First-Ever Image of a Dead Star That Exploded Twice in Rare Supernova Event
  2. Climate Satellite MethaneSAT Fails After Just One Year in Orbit
  3. New Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Speeds Through Solar System
  4. The Hunt: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Now Available For Streaming on SonyLIV
  5. Best Window ACs under Rs 30,000 in India (July 2025): Carrier, Voltas, Lloyd, and More
  6. CSIRO Uses Quantum AI to Revolutionize Semiconductor Design
  7. Metamaterial Breaks Thermal Symmetry, Enables One-Way Heat Emission
  8. NASA TEMPO Satellite to Continue Tracking Pollution Hourly from Space Until 2026
  9. Russia Launches Progress 92 Cargo Freighter with 3 Tons of Supplies to the ISS Successfully
  10. Sidlingu 2 Streaming Now on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Kannada Comedy Drama
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »