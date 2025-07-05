Technology News
Hubble Observations Give Forgotten Globular Cluster Its Moment to Shine

Hubble captures ESO 591-12, a rarely seen globular cluster hidden in the galactic halo.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 July 2025 21:48 IST
Photo Credit: NASA, ESA

  • Hubble captures forgotten globular cluster ESO 591-12 in rare detail
  • ESO 591-12 sparkles with red and blue stars of varying temperatures
  • Cluster imaged during Hubble’s survey of 34 unobserved star systems
A striking new image captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has shed light on an underexplored gatekeeper of our galactic neighbours' achievements and tragedies. Adorned with multi-hued stars, the spherical cluster glitters amid the expanse of stars in our Milky Way galaxy. This type of globular cluster is a very dense grouping of stars — about the same mass as 100,000 suns — that orbit all around the centre of their galaxy. Stars in a cluster are typically roughly the same age, as they formed from the same collapsing gas cloud. In this new view, stars show up in temperatures indicated in red and blue colours: red for colder and blue for hotter stars.

Hubble Maps Forgotten Star Cluster ESO 591-12 to Uncover Milky Way's Ancient Stellar Secrets

As per a report from NASA's Hubble team, ESO 591-12 was imaged during the Hubble Missing Globular Clusters Survey—an initiative targeting 34 Milky Way globular clusters that had never been observed by the space telescope. The aim is to construct a comprehensive database of the ages, distances, and stellar populations of all the galaxy's known globular clusters and star formations. However, it has always been tough for telescopes on Earth to pick out individual stars in these densely populated regions, so Hubble's high resolution has done much to finally be able to track the movements of stars to unlock their histories and formation.

The ESO 591-12 data are part of an ongoing study to improve knowledge of the formation and evolution of globular clusters in the galaxy's bulge and halo. These star clusters are cosmic fossils that have preserved cosmic conditions from the primordial universe. Their work helps build a fuller narrative of the evolution of the Milky Way and how it has changed over billions of years.

This new image is a further example of how advanced space-based observing facilities are helping astronomers to excavate the contents of the dark and dusty skeleton cloaking the Milky Way and sculpt a better understanding of not only the universe's evolution but also that of our cosmic home.
Each one tells part of the astronomical story, and Hubble is digging out new chapters to enrich the tale, such as probing data for clusters as much as ESO 591-12, which have been mostly neglected until now. This finding adds to our knowledge of the early universe by shining a spotlight on something that was in plain sight.

 

Further reading:

Further reading: ESO 591-12, Palomar 8, Hubble Telescope
Very Massive Stars Blow Away Outer Layers in Powerful Winds Before Black Hole Collapse
