MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset is expected to be launched in October. Ahead of the launch, a new leak claims that the mobile platform's graphics processing unit (GPU) has outperformed both Apple's latest chipset and the flagship Snapdragon processor by a significant margin. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC is said to offer 86 percent higher output than the Apple A18 Pro on the Vulcan benchmark. Similarly, the output is also said to be higher than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC May Outperform Apple A18 Pro, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset's GPU was tested on the GFX Aztec 1440p off-screen Vulcan benchmark and scored 134fps. This is said to be 86 percent higher than Apple's A18 Pro chipset equipped on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The score is also 41 percent higher than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that powers the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Notably, the Aztec test is designed to recreate a 3D game-like environment to push the GPU to its limits. Since Vulcan is a high-performing graphics application programming interface (API), the test is considered quite intensive. Notably, the test is part of the GFXBench suite.

However, one thing to note here is that the GPU on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC was tested for its raw performance which is bound to show a higher spike of performance. Since the testing environment is not known, even if the information is true, the same performance may not be possible in real-world scenarios. Further, once equipped on a smartphone and further optimised, the output can be lower than stated.

Last month, a report claimed that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset could also offer 30 percent higher CPU performance compared to its predecessor. The mobile platform is said to also require just 30 percent of the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to complete similar tasks. If true, this will also make the processor more efficient than its predecessor.