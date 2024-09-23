Technology News
English Edition

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Outperform Apple A18 Pro SoC in GPU Benchmarks

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset is said to offer 86 percent higher GPU performance than Apple’s A18 Pro SoC.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 September 2024 19:03 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Outperform Apple A18 Pro SoC in GPU Benchmarks

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek has claimed that the new chipset will bring the most efficient GPU to date

Highlights
  • The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 is expected to be released next month
  • The chipset is also said to offer 30 percent improved CPU performance
  • MediaTek’s chipset outperformed Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in GPU benchmarks
Advertisement

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset is expected to be launched in October. Ahead of the launch, a new leak claims that the mobile platform's graphics processing unit (GPU) has outperformed both Apple's latest chipset and the flagship Snapdragon processor by a significant margin. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC is said to offer 86 percent higher output than the Apple A18 Pro on the Vulcan benchmark. Similarly, the output is also said to be higher than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC May Outperform Apple A18 Pro, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset's GPU was tested on the GFX Aztec 1440p off-screen Vulcan benchmark and scored 134fps. This is said to be 86 percent higher than Apple's A18 Pro chipset equipped on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The score is also 41 percent higher than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that powers the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Notably, the Aztec test is designed to recreate a 3D game-like environment to push the GPU to its limits. Since Vulcan is a high-performing graphics application programming interface (API), the test is considered quite intensive. Notably, the test is part of the GFXBench suite.

However, one thing to note here is that the GPU on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC was tested for its raw performance which is bound to show a higher spike of performance. Since the testing environment is not known, even if the information is true, the same performance may not be possible in real-world scenarios. Further, once equipped on a smartphone and further optimised, the output can be lower than stated.

Last month, a report claimed that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset could also offer 30 percent higher CPU performance compared to its predecessor. The mobile platform is said to also require just 30 percent of the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to complete similar tasks. If true, this will also make the processor more efficient than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity 9400, Apple, A18 Pro, Chipsets, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Tri-Fold Phone to Be Available Globally: Report
What is the ‘REDI’ Framework for CBDC Adoption Suggested by IMF

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Outperform Apple A18 Pro SoC in GPU Benchmarks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 15 Pro Series to Cost Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series With IP69 Rating to Debut This Week
  4. MacBook Air M1 to be Available Under Rs. 53,000 During Amazon Sale
  5. iQOO 13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside Specifications
  6. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Said to Go Global Soon
  7. OnePlus Open Gets Big Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  8. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Dyson OnTrac Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  3. Motorola Razr 50s Reportedly Spotted on GeekBench with 8GB of RAM, Android 14
  4. What is the ‘REDI’ Framework for CBDC Adoption Suggested by IMF
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Outperform Apple A18 Pro SoC in GPU Benchmarks
  6. Sony Bravia Theatre U Neckband Speaker With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Support Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Launch Timeframe Leaked; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  8. Apple Could Be Working on a Triple-Folding iPhone; Patent Suggests
  9. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Tri-Fold Phone to Be Available Globally: Report
  10. Mathematicians Uncover Soft Cells, a New Class of Shapes in Nature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »