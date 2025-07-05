Technology News
Best Window ACs under Rs 30,000 in India (July 2025): Carrier, Voltas, Lloyd, and More

Here's our list of the best window ACs under Rs 30,000 in India to help you make an informed buying decision.

Updated: 5 July 2025 07:00 IST
Best Window ACs under Rs 30,000 in India (July 2025): Carrier, Voltas, Lloyd, and More

Window ACs are considered ideal for small rooms and are also energy efficient

Highlights
  • Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC offers Turbo Mode and 4750W cooling capacity
  • The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AC has Hydro Blue Coating fins for durability
  • Haier's window AC claims to cool in temperatures up to 54-degree Celsius
With temperatures soaring high in India, the demand for air conditioners (ACs) has never been higher. These home appliances can bring some much-needed relief from the scorching heat. There are ample options from a vast range of brands available in the market when it comes to ACs, but choosing the right unit for your home can be a hassle with various factors coming into play. The size of the room, tonnage requirement, budget, and the space available to install the unit must be considered when purchasing an AC.

For smaller rooms, a window AC can be a compelling option due to the ease of installation, lower maintenance costs, and portability.

Features to Look For When Buying A Window AC

  • Room Size

  • Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Rating

  • Condenser type

  • Air dust filter

  • Cooling modes

  • Inverter

  • Turbo cooling

  • Auto restart

To help you make an informed purchase, we have curated a list of the best window ACs under Rs 30,000 in India.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC

Voltas is considered one of the more reliable brands in India's AC market. This model, launched in 2025, has a 1.5 ton capacity, an Energy Rating of 3 star, and a 4,750W cooling capacity. Its Turbo Mode is designed to quickly cool down a room even in soaring temperatures, while the Filter Clean Indicator and Low Gas Diagnosis features inform users when the AC requires regular maintenance.

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC has a Copper condenser coil with anti-rust coating for prolonged durability. The window AC is also said to have an “Ultra Silent” operation.

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC can be purchased as an alternative to the aforementioned Voltas AC. It carries a self-diagnosis feature which alerts the user in case of any issues with the unit. Godrej has equipped this window AC with a Copper condenser coil with a Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating for durability.

Meanwhile, its Pure Air Filter is claimed to remove dander, dust particles, and odour to provide clean air. The AC has a 3 star Energy Rating and promises a stabiliser-free operation.

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

A more affordable option in the AC market is the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC. It comes with Blue Fins Copper Coils and its non-inverter compressor is claimed to work in temperatures up to 48-degree Celsius. The AC has Clean Air Filter and self-diagnosis functions to minimise any issues during operation.

The auto-restart feature in the window AC ensures the unit turns on automatically in case of power cuts.

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Window Fixed Speed AC

For smaller rooms, the Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Window Fixed Speed AC can be a compelling purchase. It comes with Aqua Clear Protection which prevents the accumulation of water and moisture in the unit. Meanwhile, Carrier claims its Hydro Blue Coating protects the condenser fins from corrosion by humidity and salts present in the air.

The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Window Fixed Speed AC has a 3 star Energy Rating and features an Active Carbon filter that eliminates pet odour, smoke, and paints from air.

Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Fix Speed Side Flow Window AC

The Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Fix Speed Side Flow Window AC comes with a Turbo Cool which is advertised to cool the room faster. The company says it can operate in temperatures up to 54-degree Celsius. The window AC has a grooved Copper condenser coil and a “Hyper PCB” made with thicker conformal and FR4 flame resistance material.

The Super Micro Antibacterial filter on the Haier window AC is claimed to trap bad odours, smoke, and harmful airborne chemicals in the air.

window ac
Huawei Watch Fit 4, Watch Fit 4 Pro Launched in India With In-Built GPS, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life
Baidu's MuseStreamer AI Video Generation Model Takes on Google's Veo 3 With Native Audio Support: Report

