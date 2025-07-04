NASA TEMPO Satellite to Continue Tracking Pollution Hourly from Space Until 2026

The tropospheric mission of NASA was launched in 2023 to monitor pollution. It was abbreviated as TEMPO and has revolutionised the scientists' observation of the air quality from space. It was located around 22,000 miles above the Earth, and it uses a spectrometer to collect daytime air quality data on an hourly basis over North America. It covers small areas within a few square miles and significantly advances technologies, offering only one-time readings per day. This mission was successful within 20 months at its prime phase from June 19, 2025, and is now extended till September 2026 because of the exceptional quality of the data.

TEMPO Tracks the Air Quality

As per NASA, TEMPO keeps a track of the pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, formaldehyde, and ozone in the troposphere, which is the lowest atmospheric layer. This layer gets triggered by the power plants, vehicle emissions, dust, smog, and wildfire smoke. It gives hourly data rather than once a day, said Laura Judd, a researcher at NASA. Through this, we get to know about the emissions change over time. Further, how to monitor smog in the city or wildfire smoke. Such a real-life incident helps astronomers understand the evolution of air pollution in detail.

The major milestone during this mission was to get sub-three-hour data, which allows quicker air quality alerts. This enhances the decision-making and helps the first responders, said the lead data scientist at NASA's Atmospheric Science Data Centre, Hazem Mahmoud. With over 800 users, TEMPO has passed two petabytes of data downloads in a year. It proves the immense value of the health researchers and air quality forecasters.

NASA's Collaboration with NOAA and SAO

NASA worked together with NOAA and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, the former producing the aerosol products for distinguishing smoke from dust and analysing the concentration. As per Xiong Liu, the principal investigator, these datasets enhance the forecast of pollution, improve the models, and support public alerts at the time of peak emissions.

NASA's Earth Venture Instrument program is running the TEMPO mission and a global constellation of air monitors, along with GEMS of South Korea and Sentinel-4 of ESA. The formal mission review this and evaluate the progress, inform future space-based air quality efforts, and be helpful in refining the goals.