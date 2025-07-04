Technology News
English Edition

NASA TEMPO Satellite to Continue Tracking Pollution Hourly from Space Until 2026

NASA’s TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution) mission, launched in 2023, is revolutionising how we monitor air quality.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 July 2025 22:30 IST
NASA TEMPO Satellite to Continue Tracking Pollution Hourly from Space Until 2026

Photo Credit: NOAA/NESDIS/Center for Satellite Applications and Research

TEMPO, launched by NASA in 2023, tracks air pollution from 22,000 miles above Earth

Highlights
  • TEMPO delivers hourly air quality data from 22,000 miles above Earth
  • Mission extended to 2026 after successful 20-month primary phase
  • Detects pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, ozone, and formaldehyde
Advertisement

The tropospheric mission of NASA was launched in 2023 to monitor pollution. It was abbreviated as TEMPO and has revolutionised the scientists' observation of the air quality from space. It was located around 22,000 miles above the Earth, and it uses a spectrometer to collect daytime air quality data on an hourly basis over North America. It covers small areas within a few square miles and significantly advances technologies, offering only one-time readings per day. This mission was successful within 20 months at its prime phase from June 19, 2025, and is now extended till September 2026 because of the exceptional quality of the data.

TEMPO Tracks the Air Quality

As per NASA, TEMPO keeps a track of the pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, formaldehyde, and ozone in the troposphere, which is the lowest atmospheric layer. This layer gets triggered by the power plants, vehicle emissions, dust, smog, and wildfire smoke. It gives hourly data rather than once a day, said Laura Judd, a researcher at NASA. Through this, we get to know about the emissions change over time. Further, how to monitor smog in the city or wildfire smoke. Such a real-life incident helps astronomers understand the evolution of air pollution in detail.

The major milestone during this mission was to get sub-three-hour data, which allows quicker air quality alerts. This enhances the decision-making and helps the first responders, said the lead data scientist at NASA's Atmospheric Science Data Centre, Hazem Mahmoud. With over 800 users, TEMPO has passed two petabytes of data downloads in a year. It proves the immense value of the health researchers and air quality forecasters.

NASA's Collaboration with NOAA and SAO

NASA worked together with NOAA and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, the former producing the aerosol products for distinguishing smoke from dust and analysing the concentration. As per Xiong Liu, the principal investigator, these datasets enhance the forecast of pollution, improve the models, and support public alerts at the time of peak emissions.

NASA's Earth Venture Instrument program is running the TEMPO mission and a global constellation of air monitors, along with GEMS of South Korea and Sentinel-4 of ESA. The formal mission review this and evaluate the progress, inform future space-based air quality efforts, and be helpful in refining the goals.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA TEMPO, air quality monitoring, pollution tracking, space-based spectrometer, TEMPO mission 2023, North America air pollution, NASA NOAA, NASA NOAA collaboration, wildfire smoke detection, sub-three-hour air quality data, tropospheric pollution
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Baidu’s MuseStreamer AI Video Generation Model Takes on Google’s Veo 3 With Native Audio Support: Report
NASA TEMPO Satellite to Continue Tracking Pollution Hourly from Space Until 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Plans to Launch M5-Powered MacBook Pro This Year: Report
  2. Here's How Much the Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE Might Cost in India
  3. iQOO 13 Launched in india in Green Colourway: See Price, Availability
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Kaalidhar Laapata, Thug Life, The Good Wife, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Covers Leaked: See Colours
  6. Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. CSIRO Uses Quantum AI to Revolutionize Semiconductor Design
  2. Metamaterial Breaks Thermal Symmetry, Enables One-Way Heat Emission
  3. NASA TEMPO Satellite to Continue Tracking Pollution Hourly from Space Until 2026
  4. Russia Launches Progress 92 Cargo Freighter with 3 Tons of Supplies to the ISS Successfully
  5. Sidlingu 2 Streaming Now on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Kannada Comedy Drama
  6. Madras Matinee Now Available for Streaming on Multiple OTT Platforms
  7. Pune Highway Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  8. Mivi AI Buds TWS Earphones Launched in India With In-Built AI Assistant
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 First-Party Cases and Screen Protectors Leaked: See Colours
  10. Nvidia Briefly on Track to Become World's Most Valuable Company Ever
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »