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Everything Announced at Meta Connect 2026: Ray-Ban Meta Audio, Meta VR Glasses, Muse and More

The third-generation Ray-Ban Meta gets a slimmer design, adjustable temple tips and a new action button.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 September 2026 11:01 IST
Everything Announced at Meta Connect 2026: Ray-Ban Meta Audio, Meta VR Glasses, Muse and More

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta launched its first open-ear audio glasses at its Connect 2026 event

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Highlights
  • Muse is coming to Meta's AI glasses
  • Meta added hearing enhancement to supported AI glasses
  • Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 supports 3K Ultra HD video
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Meta used its Connect 2026 event to announce several new devices and software updates across its AI glasses and virtual reality portfolio. The company introduced Ray-Ban Meta Audio, launched the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta and expanded its Meta Glasses collection with new frames and collaborations. Meta also revealed Meta VR Glasses, a 100-gram spatial computing device with a 5K display. Other announcements included new Muse capabilities, AI-powered features for existing glasses, a Beat Saber update and several upcoming VR games.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio Price, Availability and Features

Meta's first audio-focused glasses, Ray-Ban Meta Audio, use open-ear speakers and weigh 43g. They come in Clubmaster and Burbank styles, with 23 frame and lens combinations and support for prescription lenses.

The glasses feature adjustable temple tips, interchangeable nose pads and overextension hinges. They are claimed to offer up to 12 hours of battery life, while the charging case adds another 48 hours. Pre-orders for Ray-Ban Meta Audio have started at $349 (roughly Rs. 33,500). Meta will begin shipping the glasses from October 13.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 Price, Design and Camera Details

The third-generation Ray-Ban Meta gets a slimmer design, adjustable temple tips and a new action button for quicker access to Meta AI. It comes in 27 frame and lens combinations across Aviator, Zena and Wayfarer styles, including a limited-edition Aviator model marking the frame's 90th anniversary.

ray ban meta gen3 zena meta inline Ray Ban Meta Gen 3 Zena

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 Zena
Photo Credit: Meta

Battery life on the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 is claimed to reach up to nine hours, while six microphones help reduce background noise during calls and voice interactions. A 12-megapixel camera supports 3K Ultra HD video and dynamic photos. Dolby Atmos video capture with 360-degree spatial audio is also coming later this year. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 starts at $449 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

Meta Glasses New Styles, Collaborations and Availability

Meta is adding Capri and Nova frame shapes, along with new Kylie Jenner and LISA editions starting at $399 (roughly Rs. 38,300). The limited-edition Meta Fury will initially be sold through Connect and Meta Labs, while the Meta Adventurer will cost $249 (roughly Rs. 23,900) and go on sale October 23.

Meta Glasses are also expanding to Singapore, South Korea, Mexico and the UAE, with Brazil planned next. The company expects its Ray-Ban, Oakley and Meta Glasses lineup to exceed 100 AI glasses options by the end of 2026.

Meta VR Glasses Price, Design, Features and Availability

Meta VR Glasses weigh about 100g and use an external puck to house the processor, battery and storage, reducing the weight on the user's face. The glasses feature a 5K micro-OLED display with 37 pixels per degree, pancake lenses, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. A Qualcomm Snapdragon Reality Elite processor powers the device, while the puck supports 45W charging and up to three hours of high-resolution media playback.

Users can control the glasses through voice commands, eye movements and hand gestures. They can also create multiple virtual displays and use a desk or table as a keyboard and touchpad, with full-colour passthrough keeping the physical surroundings visible. More than 75 games will support hand controls at launch, while Xbox Cloud Gaming will provide access to hundreds of titles.meta vr glasses meta inline Meta VR Glasses

For entertainment, the glasses support IMAX Enhanced content and 3D films. Disney+ will add 3D titles such as The Avengers and Black Panther from November in select markets, while the Disney Immersive Cinema app will offer VR Enhanced versions of Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: A New Hope. Prime Video, YouTube, DIRECTV, AMC+, Crunchyroll, Plex, ESPN and Tubi will also be available, with Peacock, HBO Max and Paramount+ bringing 3D catalogues. Meta is working with James Cameron and Lightstorm Vision on further 3D films for 2027.

Sports content will include 8K, 180-degree Immersive Sports broadcasts developed with ESPN. College football will be available first on Meta Quest, with MLB, NBC Sports, TNT Sports and UFC among the planned partners. Meta expects more than 100 immersive live sporting events each year after launch.

Meta VR Glasses will go on sale in spring 2027 for $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,24,600).

Meta Muse AI Features Coming to AI Glasses

Muse will come to Meta's AI glasses in the coming months, letting users interact with the agent through the glasses' camera view. It will also gain real-time voice conversations, a Realtime Avatar, an email address and computer-use capabilities on Mac. New connectors include Walmart, Best Buy, Expedia, Instacart, Notion, GitHub and Box. Meta is also developing the standalone Muse Charm device.

Meta AI Glasses New Features and Hearing Assistance

Supported AI glasses will get FDA-cleared hearing enhancement for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss in the US. It will cost $149.99 (roughly Rs. 14,400) or be available through a Meta One subscription, with HSA and FSA eligibility. Other updates include guided running and cycling, nutrition tracking, shopping assistance, landmark-based navigation and custom audio controls. Ray-Ban Display users in the US and Canada will also get voice-based cycling and public transport directions later this month.

Beat Saber Update and New VR Games Announced

Meta is preparing a major Beat Saber update for Meta VR Glasses and Meta Quest next spring. The update will introduce Flux, a new mode built around hand tracking, and marks the game's first major visual overhaul and logo change in almost a decade.

The company also announced new VR titles, including Cardmada, Dice Throne Digital, Dragon Grove, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, Supernatural, Tetris Effect: Mixed Realities, and Two Point Hospital.

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Further reading: Meta Connect 2026, Meta, Ray-Ban Meta, Ray-Ban Meta Audio, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3, Meta VR Glasses, Meta AI, Muse, Meta Glasses, AI glasses, VR glasses, virtual reality, Beat Saber, Meta Quest
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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