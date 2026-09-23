Tecno has showcased customised workflows for EllaClaw, its mobile AI agent, in collaboration with Digital Trends. The workflows are said to target journalists and content creators and cover tasks such as researching and developing stories, planning scripts, adapting content to a user's writing style, and checking social media posts. The showcase highlights how EllaClaw can be configured for different professional tasks rather than offering only a fixed set of functions. Tecno has also detailed how users can review and approve AI-generated content before publication.

Tecno said the collaboration with Digital Trends includes four workflows for technology journalists and other content professionals.

The News Background Research workflow is designed for developing stories. A user can send EllaClaw a topic, after which the agent searches selected news sources and organises the findings into a brief. The output includes background information, key developments, stakeholder perspectives and source references. Users can save the brief in Notes or listen to it as audio.

That research can then feed into Research-to-Script, which turns the material into storyboards, multilingual script suggestions and supporting creative assets. This takes the workflow from gathering information to planning the finished content.

EllaClaw can also adapt its output to an individual user's writing style. Personal Writing Style builds a profile from samples provided by the user and uses it when creating content for different platforms. New samples and feedback can be added to refine the profile over time.

For social media, the Risk-Word Check reviews content for words and phrases that could cause publishing issues on different platforms. Tecno says it can flag these potential concerns while keeping the intended message intact.

Tecno developed the four workflows as a showcase for content professionals, but said the same approach could be used in other professional and real-world situations. Users remain responsible for reviewing, editing and approving AI-generated material before publication, with Tecno also highlighting user control, transparency and privacy as part of the EllaClaw experience.