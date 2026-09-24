iPhone 17 Pro Reliance Digital Offer: How to Get It Under Rs. 60,000

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series earlier this month with a starting price of Rs. 1,64,900. Now, Reliance Digital offers last year's iPhone 17 Pro at a significantly lower effective price through a combination of an in-store discount, exchange value, exchange bonus, and bank cashback. The retailer is also offering the iPhone 17 Pro Max at a lower price. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max run on the A19 Pro chip. They have an IP68-rated build and a 48-megapixel rear camera system.

iPhone 17 Pro Discounted Price

Reliance Digital has listed the 256GB storage variant of iPhone 17 Pro for Rs. 1,34,900, but it can be brought down to an effective price of Rs. 56,990 after applying all offers. Reliance Digital is providing an in-store discount of Rs. 9,910, bringing the price down to Rs. 1,24,990. Customers can further slash the effective price by applying up to Rs. 55,000 exchange discount, an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a bank cashback of Rs. 3,000.

This brings the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB to Rs. 56,990. According to the retailer, the offer's exchange value is based on an iPhone 15 Pro. Therefore, the final exchange value can depend on the device being exchanged and its condition.

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Get the iPhone 17 Pro starting at an effective price of just ₹56,990* at Reliance Digital.



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Want to know your current phone's… pic.twitter.com/K7zV16eu0E — Reliance Digital (@RelianceDigital) September 23, 2026

Reliance Digital is offering a similar discount on the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB storage model. It has an MRP of Rs. 1,49,900 and receives the same Rs. 9,910 in-store discount. After applying the Rs. 55,000 exchange value, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 bank cashback shown in the offer, the effective price comes down to Rs. 71,990.

The effective price includes available exchange and bank benefits. The actual amount payable may vary depending on eligibility and the valuation of the exchanged smartphone. Therefore, customers should check the applicable terms and conditions before placing the order.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max run on the Apple A19 Pro 3nm chip and feature Super Retina XDR OLED displays with a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. They have a 48-megapixel rear camera system and an 18-megapixel front-facing camera. Both phones have IP68 water resistance.

Apple recently started selling the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, with starting prices of Rs. 1,64,900 and 1,79,900, respectively, for the base 256GB storage variant.