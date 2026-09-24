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iPhone 17 Pro Reliance Digital Offer: How to Get It Under Rs. 60,000

iPhone 17 Pro is originally priced at Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 September 2026 11:07 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Reliance Digital Offer: How to Get It Under Rs. 60,000

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max run on the A19 Pro chip

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Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro is available at a lower effective price at Reliance Digital
  • The offer is subject to exchange and bank cashback conditions
  • Reliance Digital is providing an in-store discount of Rs. 9,910
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Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series earlier this month with a starting price of Rs. 1,64,900. Now, Reliance Digital offers last year's iPhone 17 Pro at a significantly lower effective price through a combination of an in-store discount, exchange value, exchange bonus, and bank cashback. The retailer is also offering the iPhone 17 Pro Max at a lower price. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max run on the A19 Pro chip. They have an IP68-rated build and a 48-megapixel rear camera system.

iPhone 17 Pro Discounted Price

Reliance Digital has listed the 256GB storage variant of iPhone 17 Pro for Rs. 1,34,900, but it can be brought down to an effective price of Rs. 56,990 after applying all offers. Reliance Digital is providing an in-store discount of Rs. 9,910, bringing the price down to Rs. 1,24,990. Customers can further slash the effective price by applying up to Rs. 55,000 exchange discount, an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a bank cashback of Rs. 3,000.

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This brings the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB to Rs. 56,990. According to the retailer, the offer's exchange value is based on an iPhone 15 Pro. Therefore, the final exchange value can depend on the device being exchanged and its condition.

Reliance Digital is offering a similar discount on the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB storage model. It has an MRP of Rs. 1,49,900 and receives the same Rs. 9,910 in-store discount. After applying the Rs. 55,000 exchange value, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 bank cashback shown in the offer, the effective price comes down to Rs. 71,990.

The effective price includes available exchange and bank benefits. The actual amount payable may vary depending on eligibility and the valuation of the exchanged smartphone. Therefore, customers should check the applicable terms and conditions before placing the order.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max run on the Apple A19 Pro 3nm chip and feature Super Retina XDR OLED displays with a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. They have a 48-megapixel rear camera system and an 18-megapixel front-facing camera. Both phones have IP68 water resistance.

Apple recently started selling the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, with starting prices of Rs. 1,64,900 and 1,79,900, respectively, for the base 256GB storage variant.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Series, iPhone 17 Pro Price in India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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